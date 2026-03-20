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HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At Dhurandhar 2 Premiere After-Party By Akshaye Khanna’s On-Screen Wife

Ranveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At Dhurandhar 2 Premiere After-Party By Akshaye Khanna’s On-Screen Wife

At the Dhurandhar 2 after-party, Ranveer Singh was “slapped” by Soumya Tandon, who played the role of Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen wife.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Mar 2026 03:11 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2 After-Party: Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar 2, was “slapped” by Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen wife during the after-party held in Mumbai following the premiere shows. A video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At After-Party

Ranveer Singh was playfully slapped at the Dhurandhar 2 after-party by actor Soumya Tandon, who plays Rahman Dakait’s wife in the film. The video was shared by Tandon herself on Instagram, along with several photos from the celebration.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2’s Pirated Version Reached Pakistan, Video From Lahore Goes Viral

In the now-viral clip, Soumya is seen “slapping” Ranveer in front of a crowd to recreate a popular slap scene from the film involving Akshaye Khanna. Her post also featured selfies with Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, and Sara Arjun.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

Ranveer Singh Dances to FA9LA

During the after-party, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to FA9LA, a track that had gone viral and was used for Akshaye Khanna’s entry in the first instalment, Dhurandhar. In a separate video, he was seen dancing with Sara Arjun to Jasmine Sandlas’ Shararat, along with Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The film had already collected Rs 43 crore from paid previews. On its opening day, it earned Rs 102.55 crore, taking its total Day 1 collection to Rs 145.55 crore, including previews. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become Bollywood’s biggest opener.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Enters Rs 100 Crore Club On Day 1, Becomes Bollywood’s Biggest Opener

By 1 pm on Day 2, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 27 crore net across India, largely driven by the Hindi version. Given its strong momentum, the spy thriller is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by evening. 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. It is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. The first part earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. 

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who slapped Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar 2 after-party?

Ranveer Singh was playfully 'slapped' by Soumya Tandon, who plays Akshaye Khanna's on-screen wife in the film. This was to recreate a popular scene from the movie.

What did Ranveer Singh do at the after-party besides the 'slap' incident?

Ranveer Singh danced to the song FA9LA and was also seen dancing to 'Shararat' with Sara Arjun and others. He seemed to be enjoying the success celebration.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 collect on its opening day?

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day, including Rs 43 crore from paid previews, making its total Day 1 collection Rs 145.55 crore.

Is Dhurandhar 2 a sequel?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 is a sequel to the film Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025 and was a massive success.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Mar 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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