Ranveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At Dhurandhar 2 Premiere After-Party By Akshaye Khanna’s On-Screen Wife

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Dhurandhar 2 After-Party: Ranveer Singh, who is basking in the success of his latest release Dhurandhar 2, was “slapped” by Akshaye Khanna’s on-screen wife during the after-party held in Mumbai following the premiere shows. A video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Ranveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At After-Party

Ranveer Singh was playfully slapped at the Dhurandhar 2 after-party by actor Soumya Tandon, who plays Rahman Dakait’s wife in the film. The video was shared by Tandon herself on Instagram, along with several photos from the celebration.

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In the now-viral clip, Soumya is seen “slapping” Ranveer in front of a crowd to recreate a popular slap scene from the film involving Akshaye Khanna. Her post also featured selfies with Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, and Sara Arjun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

Ranveer Singh Dances to FA9LA

During the after-party, Ranveer Singh was seen dancing to FA9LA, a track that had gone viral and was used for Akshaye Khanna’s entry in the first instalment, Dhurandhar. In a separate video, he was seen dancing with Sara Arjun to Jasmine Sandlas’ Shararat, along with Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The film had already collected Rs 43 crore from paid previews. On its opening day, it earned Rs 102.55 crore, taking its total Day 1 collection to Rs 145.55 crore, including previews. With this, Dhurandhar 2 has become Bollywood’s biggest opener.

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By 1 pm on Day 2, Dhurandhar 2 had earned Rs 27 crore net across India, largely driven by the Hindi version. Given its strong momentum, the spy thriller is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by evening.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. It is a sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December 2025. The first part earned over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.