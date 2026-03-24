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Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 751.97 crore worldwide, including Rs 541.97 crore from India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film has surpassed the overseas earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which collected around Rs 163 crore internationally. Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 still trails Pushpa 2 in overall worldwide collections, as the latter reportedly crossed Rs 795.50 crore globally.

However, the Ranveer Singh-led film has outperformed several major blockbusters such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and K.G.F: Chapter 2 in key markets.

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The film has also created history by becoming the first Hindi-language film to record Rs 100 crore net in a single day in India. While several large-scale South Indian blockbusters, including Baahubali 2, RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Pushpa 2 and Salaar, have posted huge all-India single-day numbers, none had previously achieved Rs 100 crore net in a single language within India.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Box Office Performance

The film began its box office journey with strong paid preview numbers, collecting Rs 51.60 crore gross on Day 0. On its official opening day, it earned Rs 121.03 crore, followed by Rs 96.76 crore on Day 2.

Collections surged again over the weekend, with Rs 135.15 crore on Day 3 and Rs 137.43 crore on Day 4, marking its highest single-day total so far. As expected, the film witnessed a weekday dip but still managed Rs 77.79 crore on Day 5.

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So far, the film’s total worldwide gross from these five days stands at Rs 619.76 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Gross Collection

Day 0 – Rs 51.60 crore

Day 1 – Rs 121.03 crore

Day 2 – Rs 96.76 crore

Day 3 – Rs 135.15 crore

Day 4 – Rs 137.43 crore

Day 5 – Rs 77.79 crore

Dhurandhar 2 arrived in theatres during a major festive window that included Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, which significantly boosted its initial footfall. The strong holiday period helped the film register impressive early numbers at the box office. The film is the sequel to Dhurandhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

According to data from Koimoi, Dhurandhar 2 has also recorded the highest first Monday collection among major Hindi films.

The film leads the list with Rs 77.79 crore, ahead of titles like Tiger 3 (Rs 59.25 crore), Animal (Rs 44.47 crore), Baahubali 2 (Hindi) (Rs 40.25 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 38.70 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 36.54 crore).





