Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, has earned Rs 751.97 crore worldwide, surpassing Pushpa 2’s overseas earnings. It achieved a record Rs 100 crore net in a single day in India for a Hindi film.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, continues its record-breaking run at the box office. The film has grossed Rs 751.97 crore worldwide, including Rs 541.97 crore from India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets. With this, the film has surpassed the overseas earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which collected around Rs 163 crore internationally. Despite this, Dhurandhar 2 still trails Pushpa 2 in overall worldwide collections, as the latter reportedly crossed Rs 795.50 crore globally. 

However, the Ranveer Singh-led film has outperformed several major blockbusters such as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and K.G.F: Chapter 2 in key markets.

ALSO READ| ‘Aditya Dhar Is Box Office Ka Baap’: Rajinikanth Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2; Uri Director Responds

The film has also created history by becoming the first Hindi-language film to record Rs 100 crore net in a single day in India. While several large-scale South Indian blockbusters, including Baahubali 2, RRR, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Pushpa 2 and Salaar, have posted huge all-India single-day numbers, none had previously achieved Rs 100 crore net in a single language within India.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Box Office Performance

The film began its box office journey with strong paid preview numbers, collecting Rs 51.60 crore gross on Day 0. On its official opening day, it earned Rs 121.03 crore, followed by Rs 96.76 crore on Day 2.

Collections surged again over the weekend, with Rs 135.15 crore on Day 3 and Rs 137.43 crore on Day 4, marking its highest single-day total so far. As expected, the film witnessed a weekday dip but still managed Rs 77.79 crore on Day 5.

ALSO READ| Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Praise Dhurandhar 2? Viral Screenshot Claims ‘SRK Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar’

So far, the film’s total worldwide gross from these five days stands at Rs 619.76 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-wise Gross Collection

Day 0 – Rs 51.60 crore

Day 1 – Rs 121.03 crore

Day 2 – Rs 96.76 crore

Day 3 – Rs 135.15 crore

Day 4 – Rs 137.43 crore

Day 5 – Rs 77.79 crore

Dhurandhar 2 arrived in theatres during a major festive window that included Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, which significantly boosted its initial footfall. The strong holiday period helped the film register impressive early numbers at the box office. The film is the sequel to Dhurandhar and stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. 

According to data from Koimoi, Dhurandhar 2 has also recorded the highest first Monday collection among major Hindi films.

The film leads the list with Rs 77.79 crore, ahead of titles like Tiger 3 (Rs 59.25 crore), Animal (Rs 44.47 crore), Baahubali 2 (Hindi) (Rs 40.25 crore), Gadar 2 (Rs 38.70 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 36.54 crore).



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the worldwide collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs 751.97 crore worldwide. This includes Rs 541.97 crore from India and Rs 210 crore from overseas markets.

Has Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule in overseas collections?

Yes, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed the overseas earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 210 crore internationally, while Pushpa 2 collected around Rs 163 crore.

What is Dhurandhar 2's highest single-day collection in India?

Dhurandhar 2 achieved its highest single-day total on Day 4, collecting Rs 137.43 crore. The film also made history by earning Rs 100 crore net in a single day in India.

Who are the main actors in Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Mar 2026 09:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Film Slips 43% On Day 5 After Rs 137.43 Cr High On Sunday
Entertainment
‘Aditya Dhar Is Box Office Ka Baap’: Rajinikanth Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2; Uri Director Responds
‘Aditya Dhar Is Box Office Ka Baap’: Rajinikanth Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2; Uri Director Responds
Entertainment
Drishyam 3 Gets A New Release Date Due To West Asia Conflict; Georgekutty Returns On Mohanlal’s Birthday
Drishyam 3 Gets A New Release Date Due To West Asia Conflict; Georgekutty Returns On Mohanlal’s Birthday
Entertainment
Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Praise Dhurandhar 2? Viral Screenshot Claims ‘SRK Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar’
Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Praise Dhurandhar 2? Viral Screenshot Claims ‘SRK Dying To Work With Aditya Dhar’
Advertisement

Videos

War Alert: Donald Trump Claims Iran Talks as Strikes Intensify
BREAKING: Iran Missiles Intercepted Over Dimona; Middle East War Intensifies with Massive Strikes
BREAKING: Nuclear Alarm in Middle East as Iran and Israel Target Each Other’s Atomic Sites
BREAKING: BJP Set to Release West Bengal Manifesto on March 28, Amit Shah to Unveil
BREAKING: 24 Days of Middle East War; Trump Issues Ultimatum as Iran Counters Threats
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Balen Shah’s Rise Marks Political Shift In Nepal With Implications For India
Opinion
Embed widget