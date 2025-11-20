Dharmendra Recovering Well After Hospitalisation, Family Plans 90th Birthday Celebration

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDharmendra Recovering Well After Hospitalisation, Family Plans 90th Birthday Celebration

Dharmendra is recovering at home after a hospital stay prompted by health concerns and false death rumours.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was discharged from the hospital earlier this month, is steadily recovering. An insider shared an encouraging update, telling NDTV that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor is “fine, better than earlier,” offering relief to fans concerned about his health.

Dharmendra’s Hospitalisation and Recovery

Dharmendra was admitted to the hospital after a deterioration in his health, where he remained under treatment for several days before being discharged on November 12. During this period, false rumours about his death circulated widely on social media, prompting his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol to issue statements on November 11 confirming that he was alive and recovering.

Following his return home, the Deol family released an official note requesting privacy and expressing gratitude toward fans and media.
The statement read: “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Viral ICU Video Raises Concerns

Recently, a video from Dharmendra’s ICU room surfaced online, showing him lying unconscious on a hospital bed with his family by his side. In the clip, Sunny and Bobby Deol are seen standing beside their father, while Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer, along with Dharmendra’s first wife, Prakash Kaur, are also present. The family appeared visibly emotional.

The video, reportedly leaked by a hospital staff member, has triggered a probe into the breach.

Family Plans a Special Celebration for His 90th Birthday

Amid his recovery, the Deol family is now looking forward to celebrating Dharmendra’s milestone 90th birthday next month. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama shared, “If God is willing, we will be celebrating two birthdays next month — Dharamji’s and Esha’s.”

 

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Dharmendra Bobby Deol Sunny Deol Dharmendra Health Update
