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English NewsEntertainmentDelhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Gets 5-Day Police Custody Over Racial Slurs Against Tripura Man

Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Gets 5-Day Police Custody Over Racial Slurs Against Tripura Man

A Delhi court has remanded influencer Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody in a case involving alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Influencer Amir Shokeen remanded for alleged racial remarks.
  • Police custody for questioning, identify Ahmedabad co-accused.
  • FIRs registered in Delhi and Tripura over incident.

A Delhi court has remanded influencer Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody in a case involving alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a social media video. Delhi Police sought his custody to question him about the video, recover a mobile phone and take him to Ahmedabad to identify and arrest other people allegedly involved in the case.

Special Judge Shilpi Jain of Tis Hazari Court passed the order on Saturday, October 24, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence.

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Why Delhi Police Sought Amir Shokeen’s Custody

Police had sought six days of custody, telling the court that Shokeen needed to be questioned about a video he allegedly uploaded on social media. The video reportedly mocked the man from Tripura.

According to the prosecution, the video was recorded by another person in Ahmedabad before Shokeen uploaded it online. Police said they needed to take him to the Gujarat city to identify and arrest the other accused seen in the footage.

Shokeen was produced before the court after his one-day judicial custody ended. A duty magistrate had remanded him to judicial custody on Friday.

Defence Objects To Ahmedabad Visit

Advocate Vinit Jain, representing Shokeen, opposed the police custody request. He argued that the investigating officer had not provided a specific address in Ahmedabad and said the accused should not be made to travel around the entire city without one.

The defence also submitted that the other people seen in the video were not making remarks against the alleged victim and were not even looking towards him.

The public prosecutor opposed these arguments, stating that Shokeen was not disclosing the exact addresses of the other accused allegedly based in Ahmedabad.

After hearing both sides, the court granted five days of police custody.

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FIRs Registered In Delhi And Tripura

Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Sadar Bazar Police Station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant legal provisions.

A separate FIR has also been registered by the police in Tripura in connection with the case.

The allegations against Shokeen remain subject to investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Amir Shokeen accused of?

Amir Shokeen is accused of making alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a social media video. He reportedly uploaded the video online.

Why did Delhi Police seek Amir Shokeen's custody?

Delhi Police sought his custody to question him about the video, recover his mobile phone, and take him to Ahmedabad. They aim to identify and arrest other individuals involved there.

How long will Amir Shokeen be in police custody?

A Delhi court has remanded Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody. This order was passed on Saturday, October 24.

Where have FIRs been registered regarding this case?

Delhi Police registered an FIR at Sadar Bazar Police Station under the SC/ST Act. A separate FIR has also been registered by the police in Tripura.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 02:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tripura Delhi COurt Amir Shokeen Amir Shokeen News Racial Remarks Case
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