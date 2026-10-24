Delhi Influencer Amir Shokeen Gets 5-Day Police Custody Over Racial Slurs Against Tripura Man

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer Amir Shokeen remanded for alleged racial remarks.

Police custody for questioning, identify Ahmedabad co-accused.

FIRs registered in Delhi and Tripura over incident.

A Delhi court has remanded influencer Amir Shokeen to five days of police custody in a case involving alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a social media video. Delhi Police sought his custody to question him about the video, recover a mobile phone and take him to Ahmedabad to identify and arrest other people allegedly involved in the case.

Special Judge Shilpi Jain of Tis Hazari Court passed the order on Saturday, October 24, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defence.

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Why Delhi Police Sought Amir Shokeen’s Custody

Police had sought six days of custody, telling the court that Shokeen needed to be questioned about a video he allegedly uploaded on social media. The video reportedly mocked the man from Tripura.

According to the prosecution, the video was recorded by another person in Ahmedabad before Shokeen uploaded it online. Police said they needed to take him to the Gujarat city to identify and arrest the other accused seen in the footage.

Shokeen was produced before the court after his one-day judicial custody ended. A duty magistrate had remanded him to judicial custody on Friday.

#UPDATE | Tis Hazari Court remanded Amir Shokeen in 5 days' police custody. He has to be taken to Ahmedabad for identification and arrest of other persons. He has been arrested in a case of alleged racial remarks against a man from Tripura in a video. — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2026

Defence Objects To Ahmedabad Visit

Advocate Vinit Jain, representing Shokeen, opposed the police custody request. He argued that the investigating officer had not provided a specific address in Ahmedabad and said the accused should not be made to travel around the entire city without one.

The defence also submitted that the other people seen in the video were not making remarks against the alleged victim and were not even looking towards him.

The public prosecutor opposed these arguments, stating that Shokeen was not disclosing the exact addresses of the other accused allegedly based in Ahmedabad.

After hearing both sides, the court granted five days of police custody.

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FIRs Registered In Delhi And Tripura

Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at Sadar Bazar Police Station under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant legal provisions.

A separate FIR has also been registered by the police in Tripura in connection with the case.

The allegations against Shokeen remain subject to investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)