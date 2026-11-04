Delhi HC Refuses To Stay Release Of Sunny Deol’s ‘Suryaa’, Says ‘No Reason To Entertain...’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court declined to halt release of Sunny Deol's Suryaa.

Court noted a similar petition is already pending elsewhere.

Petitioners argued film trailer depicts violence against doctors.

Movie questions medical professionals' alleged exploitation of patients.

The Delhi High Court has declined to intervene in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to stay the theatrical release of Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak. The Sunny Deol-starrer is scheduled to hit theatres on November 20.

The court observed that it found no reason to entertain the petition or pass any order on the film’s release since a single-judge bench was already hearing a similar petition.

‘No Reason To Entertain Present PIL’

“We see no reason to entertain the present PIL,” the Delhi High Court observed.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma declined to entertain the plea. However, the High Court granted the petitioners liberty to approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with their grievances.

It further stated that petitioners Dr Nachiketa Bhatia and Dr Dhruv Chauhan could join the proceedings before the single-judge bench.

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Appearing for the petitioners, advocates Satyam Singh Rajput and Neema argued that the film’s official trailer depicts physical violence against doctors and other healthcare professionals.

The counsel further submitted that the safety of doctors is a highly sensitive issue, particularly in light of recurring incidents of violence against medical professionals across the country.

About ‘Suryaa’

The trailer of Kamal Mukut’s Suryaa was released on October 19 and has since drawn controversy over its portrayal of doctors and healthcare workers.

In the trailer, Sunny Deol’s character questions the alleged exploitation of patients by medical professionals. “Ek insaan doctor ko bhagwan maanta hai, uske hathon me apni zindagi sonp deta hai, aur agar wo doctor vishwasghaat karega, to wo bechara kya karega?” he says, with visuals of a funeral playing in the background.

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He further alleges that patients visiting doctors with minor ailments are subjected to exorbitant bills and unnecessary medical tests, saying, “Hope Organisation yahi karti aa rhi hai. Wahan doctor prescription nahi likhte, commission likhte hain. Aur ye sab kuch ham log bardasht kar rahe hain… lekin kab tak?”

Directed by M Padmakumar, Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is inspired by true events.