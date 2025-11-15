The legal battle over the late Sunjay Kapur’s vast estate took a new turn on Friday when the advocate representing Karisma Kapoor’s children informed the Delhi High Court that the school fees of Samaira, one of the children, had remained unpaid for two months. The matter was raised during the ongoing dispute concerning Sunjay Kapur’s assets.

Sunjay to Cover Children’s Expenses

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing on behalf of Karisma’s children, told the court that under the matrimonial decree, Sunjay was obligated to pay for all expenses related to the children. He added that the children’s estate is currently under the control of Priya Kapur, making her responsible for ensuring the payments.

Justice Jyoti Singh, after hearing the submissions, remarked, “I don't want this hearing to be melodramatic,” as reported by Bar and Bench.

Priya Kapur’s Counsel Denies Unpaid Fee Claim

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, strongly disputed the allegation, asserting that all expenses raised by the children had been duly paid. He further stated that the issue was being highlighted merely to ensure it “comes in the newspaper.”

Justice Singh then asked senior advocate Shyel Trehan, also representing Priya, to make sure such issues are not brought before the court again.

She added, “I don't want to spend more than 30 seconds on this. This question should not come to my court again. I don't want this hearing to be melodramatic.”

Background: Dispute Over Interim Injunction

The court was hearing arguments on an interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children, seeking to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating the assets of their late father, Sunjay Kapur.

The main suit filed by Samaira and Kiaan alleges that Priya Kapur forged Sunjay’s will in order to obtain full control of his property. The High Court has listed the matter for continued arguments next week.

Sunjay Kapur’s Passing and the Estate Value

Sunjay Kapur passed away in June last year after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. In their petition, Samaira and Kiaan are seeking what they claim is their rightful share in their late father’s estate, reportedly valued at ₹30,000 crore.