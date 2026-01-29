Delhi HC Issues Summons To Priya Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's Children In Trust Dispute

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDelhi HC Issues Summons To Priya Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's Children In Trust Dispute

The Delhi High Court has not passed any interim order to maintain the status quo on the Rani Kapur Family Trust.

By : Sushil Kumar Pandey | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 01:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued summons in a petition filed by Rani Kapur, mother of the late industrialist Sanjay Kapoor, seeking the dissolution of the RK Family Trust. Rani Kapur has alleged that the trust is fraudulent and was used to take over her estate unlawfully. She has maintained that the trust was created without her consent, and the transactions took place when she was not keeping well. Rani also said that she was made to sign documents without proper information about the contents, and also signed some black papers. 

Delhi HC Issues Summons

So far, the court has not passed any interim order to maintain the status quo on the trust. Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the defendants to submit their written statements in the case within thirty days.

“I am issuing summons. For interim, I will ask them to file replies. The trust has not been created only now,” the judge said, per a report by Live Law.

Rani Kapur has named 22 people in her petition, including her daughter-in-law, Priya Kapoor and the children of actress Karisma Kapoor. The petition claims that Priya and Karisma’s children created the trust to illegally take control of Rani Kapur ’s property. It further states that the RK Family Trust is fake, invalid, and worthless, and that Rani Kapur’s entire property and family inheritance were transferred into it without her consent.

‘My House, Everything Else Gone’: Rani Kapur

Rani Kapur’s lawyer argued that the defendants must prove that the trust is valid and created with free consent. 

He highlighted the sequence of events following Sanjay Kapoor’s death. He said, “On June 12, he passed away. On June 13, Priya Kapoor became a director in a leading company holding all assets. On June 16, she became a director at another company. The cremation took place on June 19, and by June 20, she became managing director of the main holding company. She also received a salary of Rs 1 crore along with perks, and was made a trustee in this trust. Meanwhile, I am no longer listed as a beneficiary. My house and everything else are gone. Priya Sachdeva becomes the beneficiary of 60 per cent, and the remaining 40 per cent is for children from this and other marriages.”

The court said all issues in the case will be examined and adjudicated at a later stage. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on March 23.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason for Rani Kapoor's petition?

Rani Kapoor has filed a petition seeking the dissolution of the RK Family Trust, alleging it was fraudulently created to unlawfully take over her estate.

What has the Delhi High Court decided so far?

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to the defendants and directed them to submit their written statements within thirty days. No interim order has been passed yet.

Who has Rani Kapoor named as defendants in her petition?

Rani Kapoor has named 22 people, including her daughter-in-law Priya Kapoor and the children of actress Karisma Kapoor, as defendants.

What allegations does Rani Kapoor make regarding the trust's creation?

She alleges the trust was created without her consent, while she was unwell, and that she was made to sign documents without full understanding.

Published at : 29 Jan 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
