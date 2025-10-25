Deepika Padukone To Tabu, Bollywood Stars Take Hollywood By Storm With Iconic Franchise Roles

Over the past decade, Bollywood has expanded its global footprint, with several Indian actors making their mark in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. These crossovers highlight the international appeal of Indian talent and the growing collaboration between the two film industries. Here’s a look at Bollywood stars who proved that Indian talent truly knows no borders.

Ali Fazal – Furious 7 (Fast & Furious Franchise)

Ali Fazal became one of the few Indian actors to feature in the globally acclaimed Fast & Furious series. In Furious 7, he shared the screen with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, delivering a key performance in an action-packed sequence filmed in Abu Dhabi. Though his screen time was brief, it marked a significant milestone for Indian actors in Hollywood, showcasing his versatility alongside acclaimed Indian projects.

Deepika Padukone – Fast & Furious Universe

Before her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone was reportedly in talks for a role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Though scheduling conflicts prevented her from joining the cast, her eventual collaboration with Diesel solidified her status as an international star and paved the way for other Indian actresses to achieve global recognition.

Adarsh Gourav – Alien Earth (Alien Franchise)

Adarsh Gourav, known for The White Tiger, starred in Alien Earth, a series set in the iconic Alien universe. The show became one of the top 10 most-watched series globally in 2025, positioning Gourav as a leading Indian actor in high-concept Hollywood projects and proving that Indian talent can headline globally celebrated narratives.

Irrfan Khan – Jurassic World

The late Irrfan Khan brought dignity and gravitas to Jurassic World (2015) as Simon Masrani, the owner of the dinosaur theme park. Sharing screen space with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, Khan’s performance was widely praised, cementing his legacy as one of India’s most respected exports to Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her Hollywood mark as the stylish antagonist Victoria Leeds in Baywatch (2017), starring alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron. Her charm and screen presence helped her stand out in a star-studded ensemble, establishing her as one of the first Indian actresses to transition successfully into mainstream Hollywood franchises.

Randeep Hooda & Priyanshu Painyuli – Extraction

Randeep Hooda impressed global audiences in the Russo Brothers’ Extraction (2020) as Saju, a skilled mercenary, delivering intense action sequences alongside Chris Hemsworth. Priyanshu Painyuli added depth to the film as Amir Asif, a Bangladeshi underworld kingpin, showcasing his ability to command attention even in an international ensemble cast.

Tabu – Dune: Prophecy

Veteran actress Tabu appeared in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, a prequel series to the iconic Dune franchise. Playing Sister Francesca of the Bene Gesserit, she adds gravitas and allure to the series, enriching the expansive sci-fi universe with her compelling presence.