Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Gives Baby Dua The Cutest Nickname, It’ll Melt Your Heart!

Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh added extra sparkle to Diwali celebrations this year by finally unveiling the face of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple’s heartfelt post melted hearts across social media, while Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, won fans over with her affectionate comment and the adorable nickname she has for her niece.

Anisha Padukone’s Sweet Message for Her Niece

On Tuesday, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to share the first-ever glimpse of their daughter, Dua. The little one was seen adorably twinning with her mother in matching red outfits. In one of the pictures, Dua was captured smiling sweetly, holding her tiny finger in her mouth — a moment that instantly won over fans.

The post drew an outpouring of love from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra joined in to shower blessings and warm wishes on baby Dua. But it was Anisha Padukone’s heart-melting comment that stood out — she wrote, “This little piece of my heart, my Tingu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet family moment, flooding the comments with love.

“Dua is such a cutie,” one fan wrote, while another added, “@anishapadukone Is she naughty like her mommy?”

“Mini Deepika & Ranveer,” a fan commented, while another adorably dubbed Dua “the new Parle G girl.”

Deepika and Dua’s Stunning Diwali Look

In the pictures, Deepika and Dua dazzled in matching red Sabyasachi ensembles that radiated regal elegance. Deepika’s outfit featured a deep red, full-sleeve long kurta embellished with intricate golden zari embroidery along the neckline and delicate floral motifs on the sleeve borders. She completed her festive look with a matching dupatta edged with similar golden zari work.

Ranveer perfectly complemented his wife and daughter in a cream ethnic outfit, completing the family’s picture-perfect festive look.

About Ranveer and Deepika’s Little Star

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter on September 8, 2024. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, first revealed Dua’s name last Diwali, writing a heartfelt note that read: “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

What’s Next for Deepika and Ranveer

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again**, alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. The film was a massive success, grossing ₹372 crore worldwide.

The actor, who is now embracing motherhood, will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s “King”, which also stars Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming project “Dhurandhar”, directed by Aditya Dhar.