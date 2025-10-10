Deepika Padukone Named India’s First Mental Health Ambassador On World Mental Health Day

On World Mental Health Day, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Sharing the news on Instagram, Deepika described the honour as “deeply special.”

Deepika Shares Her Honour and Vision

The actor posted a picture with JP Nadda and Punya Salila Srivastava, captioning it: “On World Mental Health Day, I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare’s first-ever Mental Health Ambassador.” She highlighted the government’s focus on mental health under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding, “Through my own journey and work we’ve done at @tlllfoundation over the past decade, I’ve seen how much is possible when we come together to build a mentally healthy India.”

Renowned Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.



She expressed her deep honor in taking up this role and emphasized her commitment to supporting India’s ongoing efforts under… pic.twitter.com/lRa2LzcaMI — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 10, 2025

Deepika also expressed her commitment to working under the guidance of JP Nadda and the Ministry to further strengthen the country’s mental health framework.

Fans and colleagues quickly reacted to her post. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, wrote, “So proud of you 👏🏽 ❤️,” while others showered her with congratulations and support.

Deepika has long championed mental health awareness. In 2015, she established The Live Laugh Love Foundation to raise awareness about mental health challenges, inspired by her personal experiences with depression and therapy.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. The film earned ₹372 crore globally. She will next feature in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and an upcoming project with Allu Arjun and director Atlee.