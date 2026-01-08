Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Steal The Spotlight At A New York Wedding. See Pics

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their time in the United States. During their recent trip, the two attended a wedding in New York, where pictures of them posing with a close friend quickly found their way onto social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend New York wedding

In the photos doing the rounds online, Deepika is seen flashing a warm smile while posing for a selfie with a friend. Ranveer, equally cheerful, clicks another selfie, while one picture also captures the couple posing together. For the celebration, Deepika opted for a red-and-gold ensemble, while Ranveer looked sharp in a blue suit paired with a matching shirt and trousers.

Fans gush over the couple’s pictures

The pictures drew instant reactions from fans. “Adorable couple being cute,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “They look lovely.” A tweet read, “Gorgeous, they look, as always,” with another user adding, “Selfie game on point.” Some fans also hoped the couple would share more glimpses from their US getaway.

A busy holiday in the US

The wedding appearance came amid a packed vacation for Deepika and Ranveer. The duo was recently spotted attending an NBA game in New York, where they happily posed for selfies with fans. At the match, Deepika turned heads in a black leather jacket with smoky eye makeup, while Ranveer kept it casual in a black coat and beanie. The couple also rang in the New Year in the United States.

During their trip, Deepika fulfilled a long-standing wish by attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas. The couple also shared a special culinary moment while preparing modaks at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow.

What’s next on the work front

On the professional side, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2025. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, and explored covert intelligence missions against major geopolitical and terror events. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on March 19.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi. She is also set to feature opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.