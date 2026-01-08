Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Steal The Spotlight At A New York Wedding. See Pics

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Steal The Spotlight At A New York Wedding. See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a wedding in New York during their US trip, sharing selfies with a friend and delighting fans with their stylish red-gold and blue ensemble looks.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their time in the United States. During their recent trip, the two attended a wedding in New York, where pictures of them posing with a close friend quickly found their way onto social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend New York wedding

In the photos doing the rounds online, Deepika is seen flashing a warm smile while posing for a selfie with a friend. Ranveer, equally cheerful, clicks another selfie, while one picture also captures the couple posing together. For the celebration, Deepika opted for a red-and-gold ensemble, while Ranveer looked sharp in a blue suit paired with a matching shirt and trousers.

Fans gush over the couple’s pictures

The pictures drew instant reactions from fans. “Adorable couple being cute,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “They look lovely.” A tweet read, “Gorgeous, they look, as always,” with another user adding, “Selfie game on point.” Some fans also hoped the couple would share more glimpses from their US getaway.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण ❤ (@deepikapadukone.thedreamygirl)

A busy holiday in the US

The wedding appearance came amid a packed vacation for Deepika and Ranveer. The duo was recently spotted attending an NBA game in New York, where they happily posed for selfies with fans. At the match, Deepika turned heads in a black leather jacket with smoky eye makeup, while Ranveer kept it casual in a black coat and beanie. The couple also rang in the New Year in the United States.

During their trip, Deepika fulfilled a long-standing wish by attending a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas. The couple also shared a special culinary moment while preparing modaks at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow.

What’s next on the work front

On the professional side, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2025. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, and explored covert intelligence missions against major geopolitical and terror events. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on March 19.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Oberoi. She is also set to feature opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee’s upcoming project, tentatively titled AA22xA6.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attend a wedding?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh attended a wedding in New York during their recent trip to the United States.

What other activities did Deepika and Ranveer do in the US?

Besides attending a wedding, they also went to an NBA game, saw the Backstreet Boys in concert, and prepared modaks at a restaurant.

What are Deepika Padukone's upcoming film projects?

Deepika Padukone will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in 'King' and will star opposite Allu Arjun in a project tentatively titled AA22xA6.

What was Ranveer Singh's last film and what's next?

Ranveer Singh was last seen in 'Dhurandhar', and its sequel 'Dhurandhar 2' is slated for release on March 19.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Deepika Padukone Ranveer SIngh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US Would 'Run' Venezuela And Tap Oil Reserves For Years
Trump Says US Would 'Run' Venezuela And Tap Oil Reserves For Years
News
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
'Until Mamata Banerjee Arrived With Police…': ED Levels Serious Allegations, Moves High Court
Cities
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
What Are The 'Green Files' Mamata Banerjee Rushed To Secure During ED Raid?
India
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
SC Hears Plea Against Ladakh Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Posts Matter For Further Hearing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget