Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Delight Fans With First Glimpse Of Daughter Dua. See Pics

HomeEntertainmentDeepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Delight Fans With First Glimpse Of Daughter Dua. See Pics

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, delighted fans this Diwali by sharing the first photographs of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on Instagram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 09:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood’s beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gave fans an unforgettable Diwali treat by sharing the first clear photos of their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, on Instagram.

Deepika, Ranveer share daughter Dua's photos

The carousel of pictures captures tender family moments, with Dua playfully holding her tiny finger in her mouth as she smiles at the camera. Deepika cradles her daughter in her arms, radiating warmth and pride, while Ranveer beams alongside them. For the celebrations, Dua wore a bright red dress that matched her mother’s regal red outfit and jewelry, while Ranveer looked traditional in a crisp white kurta-pyjama. The final image shows mother and daughter seated together during Diwali prayers at home.

The post was captioned, “✨🧿🪔 दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ 🪔🧿

 
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Fans were quick to react with affection, with Ananya Panday commenting, “Oh my god 😍😍😍😍😍”, while countless others flooded the post with messages praising Dua’s cuteness and wishing the family a happy Diwali.

This marks the first time the couple has publicly revealed Dua’s face. Born on September 8, 2024, Dua had remained away from public attention following her birth, with Deepika and Ranveer requesting the media to respect their privacy until they were ready to introduce her to the world. The family’s wishes were largely respected, though a recent video surfaced of a fan attempting to photograph Dua at the airport, prompting Deepika to react firmly to protect her daughter’s privacy.

On the work front

On the professional front, Ranveer has a busy schedule ahead with films including Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, while Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, which also starred Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She has now been confirmed as the lead in a sci-fi film directed by Atlee alongside Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, and is also set to appear with Shah Rukh Khan in King, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 09:27 PM (IST)
Embed widget