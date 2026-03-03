‘Danced Till Arches Of Our Feet Hurt’: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Sangeet Video With Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a dance video from his sangeet ceremony with his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, on social media. The celebration took place on February 24, and the actor also posted several photos from the memorable evening and a caption describing the special night.

‘Danced Till Arches Of Our Feet Hurt’

In his Instagram post, Vijay wrote, “Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone’s speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking.”

He further described it as “a big happy party filled with beautiful people,” capturing the warmth and excitement of the celebration.

Vijay also gave a special mention to designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock for their outfits at the event. He wrote that they did “witchcraft with the clothes” and credited them for “bringing out the dragons”.

He added that he was so immersed in the festivities that he partied until 4 am, making it a night to remember.

