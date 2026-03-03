Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Danced Till Arches Of Our Feet Hurt’: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Sangeet Video With Rashmika Mandanna

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a dance video from his sangeet ceremony with his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, on social media. The celebration took place on February 24, and the actor also posted several photos from the memorable evening and a caption describing the special night.

‘Danced Till Arches Of Our Feet Hurt’

In his Instagram post, Vijay wrote, “Our Sangeeth night. The evening that was spent laughing till we had tears, dancing till the arches of our feet hurt, swallowing emotions to everyone’s speeches and surprises till our eyes were leaking.”

He further described it as “a big happy party filled with beautiful people,” capturing the warmth and excitement of the celebration.

Vijay also gave a special mention to designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock for their outfits at the event. He wrote that they did “witchcraft with the clothes” and credited them for “bringing out the dragons”.

He added that he was so immersed in the festivities that he partied until 4 am, making it a night to remember.

 

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
'Danced Till Arches Of Our Feet Hurt': Vijay Deverakonda Shares Sangeet Video With Rashmika Mandanna
