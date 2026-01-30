Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Daldal OTT Review: Bhumi Pednekar Brings Twists, Chills In 7 Episodes Of Edge-Of-Seat Drama

Daldal OTT Review: Bhumi Pednekar Brings Twists, Chills In 7 Episodes Of Edge-Of-Seat Drama

Daldal OTT Review: Bhumi Pednekar and Samara Tijori's crime thriller, Daldal, is set in Mumbai is worth watching.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Daldal is not a typical crime thriller. The series introduces a chilling serial killer who, after committing murder, stuffs non-vegetarian food into the victim’s mouth. While most murder mysteries keep viewers watching to find out who the killer is, this series works differently. You will stay invested for reasons that become clear only as the story unfolds. Daldal strongly signals that Bhumi Pednekar is truly back in form, and it also introduces a powerful new talent, Samara Tijori, who leaves a lasting impression.

Set in Mumbai, the story follows a newly appointed DCP as the city is shaken by a series of brutal murders. The officer is battling her own personal trauma while also dealing with pressure from within the department. As the killings continue, the big question remains, who is behind these murders, and why are they so difficult to crack? Spread across seven episodes, the series slowly reveals its layers and answers these questions.

7 Episodes Of Edge-Of-Seat Drama

Daldal is a gripping watch that keeps you engaged throughout its seven episodes. Each episode runs for about 30–35 minutes and brings something new to the table. The twists and turns are surprising and keep the suspense alive. While the screenplay slightly loses focus at a few points, it never distracts enough to make you stop watching. What sets this series apart from regular murder mysteries is that a major revelation comes as early as the second episode, something that usually happens at the very end in most shows. This bold choice makes Daldal stand out.

Bhumi Pednekar delivers a powerful performance and reminds viewers why she was once considered one of the most dependable actors in the industry. She plays her role with intensity and restraint, no unnecessary heroics or loud dialogues. Her portrayal of a character dealing with deep personal trauma feels honest and impactful.

The biggest surprise of the series is Samara Tijori, the daughter of Deepak Tijori. She proves that if nepotism brings genuine talent, it is welcome. Her performance is confident, natural, and impressive, making her one of the highlights of the show. Aditya Rawal also delivers a strong performance, clearly showcasing the acting talent he has inherited.

Different From Other Murder Mysteries

The series is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, while the story and dialogues are written by a team of five writers. Although the screenplay could have been tighter in places, the overall direction is effective and keeps the narrative engaging.

If you are looking for a crime thriller that is different from the usual murder mysteries, Daldal is worth watching. Strong performances, engaging suspense, and a fresh approach make it a solid watch.

Rating: 3.5 stars

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes Daldal different from typical crime thrillers?

Daldal differs by revealing a major plot point early on, rather than saving it for the end. The killer also has a unique modus operandi of stuffing non-vegetarian food into victims' mouths.

Who are the standout actors in Daldal?

Bhumi Pednekar delivers a powerful and impactful performance. Samara Tijori is a standout newcomer with a confident and natural portrayal, and Aditya Rawal also gives a strong performance.

How long is the series Daldal and what is its pacing like?

The series spans seven episodes, with each episode lasting around 30-35 minutes. It offers edge-of-seat drama with surprising twists and turns that maintain suspense.

What is the basic premise of Daldal?

Set in Mumbai, the story follows a new DCP who is investigating a series of brutal murders while battling personal trauma and departmental pressure.

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
