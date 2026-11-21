Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar dominated Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, winning six top honours.

Ranveer Singh won Best Actor; Saiyaara secured four awards.

Taylor Swift, Samay Raina received International Artist, Comedian honours.

Web series, international cinema, critics' choices also awarded.

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 were announced on Friday, November 20, celebrating achievements across films, television, web series and music. Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar emerged as the night's biggest winner, securing six awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara followed with four honours, including Best Actress for Padda. International singer Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, while comedian Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year award. Several acclaimed performers and filmmakers also received recognition across Indian and international categories.

Dhurandhar Wins 6 Awards, Saiyaara Takes 4

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh, dominated this year's awards with six wins. The film received Best Film, while Singh was recognised as Best Actor. Dhar took home Best Director, and Akshaye Khanna received Recognition for Performance for his role in the film.

The film's producers, Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, were jointly named Producers of the Year. Shashwat Sachdev won Best Music Director for his work on Dhurandhar.

Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, secured four awards. Padda won Best Actress, while the film's title track was named Song of the Year. Faheem Abdullah received Best Playback Singer, and Irshad Kamil won Best Lyricist for the film's music.

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Taylor Swift, Samay Raina And Web Series Winners

Taylor Swift was named International Artist of the Year, while Samay Raina received the Comedian of the Year award. Aryan Khan won Best Director in a Web Series for The Bads of Bollywood, which was also named Best Web Series. Jaideep Ahlawat received Best Actor in a Web Series for Paatal Lok, while Shefali Shah won Best Actress in a Web Series for Delhi Crime 3.

Smriti Irani received Recognition for Performance for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was named Television Series of the Year. Karan Aujla was honoured as Artist of the Year. Vineet Kumar Singh won Best Actor in a Supporting Role, while Riteish Deshmukh received Best Actor in a Comic Role.

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International Cinema And Critics' Awards

In the international categories, Avatar: Fire and Ash was named Best International Feature Film. Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor in an International Feature Film for Sinners, while Paul Thomas Anderson received Best Director in an International Feature Film.

James Cameron was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Global Cinema award. Kamal Haasan received the Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry award, while Ilaiyaraaja was recognised for his contribution to the music industry.

Kantara: Chapter 1 won Critics' Best Film. Rishab Shetty received Critics' Best Actor, while Yami Gautam Dhar was named Critics' Best Actress.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026: Full Winners List

The awards, established in 2012, recognise contributions to Indian and international entertainment across multiple platforms. This year's winners included leading names from cinema, television, digital entertainment, and music. Dhurandhar and Saiyaara led the film categories, while international artists and television performers also received recognition at the ceremony.