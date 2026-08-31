Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.

Officers Kohli and Kumar clash over justice in crime drama.

Gulzar directs true-event inspired crime thriller, reunites with Junglee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, an investigative crime drama inspired by true events. The trailer introduces Kareena as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj as DCP Raman Kumar, two police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a case. Their contrasting approaches to justice form the central conflict of the film. The trailer, released by the makers on YouTube, offers glimpses of an investigation that appears to test the police system and the people working within it. Daayra also marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first collaboration with Gulzar, while reuniting the director with Junglee Pictures.

Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran

The trailer sets up a tense dynamic between DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. While both characters belong to the same system, the case at the heart of Daayra puts them on opposite sides.

The makers describe the film as a crime thriller inspired by true events. The official trailer description reads: "Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system."

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Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first project with Meghna Gulzar. For Gulzar, it is also a reunion with Junglee Pictures following Talvar and Raazi. The former starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu, while the latter featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

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Meghna Gulzar's Daayra

Daayra has been written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has handled cinematography, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor. Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have backed the film.

Kareena arrives for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra pic.twitter.com/iJxOmq6xcW — Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@KareenaK_FC) August 31, 2026

Speaking earlier about his experience of working with Gulzar, Prithviraj said, "I had so much fun working with Meghna – I don’t think I’ve argued so much with any filmmaker. She is an incredible filmmaker. She is just a lovely person and a great filmmaker. And I'm so thankful she thought I should do that film," he said.

He also praised the filmmaker's work on Daayra and said the film raises difficult questions about justice without providing straightforward answers. "It’s a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice and the deliverance of justice in our system," he added.

With its focus on two police officers caught on different sides of the same case, Daayra promises a layered investigation rather than a straightforward cop drama. The trailer has set up the conflict; the film will reveal how far Ajooni and Raman are willing to go for their idea of justice.