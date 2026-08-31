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English NewsEntertainmentDaayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

Daayra Trailer OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off In Meghna Gulzar's Crime Thriller

Daayra trailer is out, introducing Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as police officers on opposing sides of a case.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 31 Aug 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's 'Daayra'.
  • Officers Kohli and Kumar clash over justice in crime drama.
  • Gulzar directs true-event inspired crime thriller, reunites with Junglee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran headline Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, an investigative crime drama inspired by true events. The trailer introduces Kareena as DCP Ajooni Kohli and Prithviraj as DCP Raman Kumar, two police officers who find themselves on opposing sides of a case. Their contrasting approaches to justice form the central conflict of the film. The trailer, released by the makers on YouTube, offers glimpses of an investigation that appears to test the police system and the people working within it. Daayra also marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first collaboration with Gulzar, while reuniting the director with Junglee Pictures.

Kareena Kapoor And Prithviraj Sukumaran

The trailer sets up a tense dynamic between DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar. While both characters belong to the same system, the case at the heart of Daayra puts them on opposite sides.

The makers describe the film as a crime thriller inspired by true events. The official trailer description reads: "Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system."

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Daayra marks Kareena and Prithviraj's first project with Meghna Gulzar. For Gulzar, it is also a reunion with Junglee Pictures following Talvar and Raazi. The former starred Irrfan Khan and Tabu, while the latter featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

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Meghna Gulzar's Daayra

Daayra has been written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has handled cinematography, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor. Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios have backed the film.

Speaking earlier about his experience of working with Gulzar, Prithviraj said, "I had so much fun working with Meghna – I don’t think I’ve argued so much with any filmmaker. She is an incredible filmmaker. She is just a lovely person and a great filmmaker. And I'm so thankful she thought I should do that film," he said.

He also praised the filmmaker's work on Daayra and said the film raises difficult questions about justice without providing straightforward answers. "It’s a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice and the deliverance of justice in our system," he added.

With its focus on two police officers caught on different sides of the same case, Daayra promises a layered investigation rather than a straightforward cop drama. The trailer has set up the conflict; the film will reveal how far Ajooni and Raman are willing to go for their idea of justice.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the premise of the film Daayra?

Daayra is an investigative crime drama inspired by true events. It follows two police officers, DCP Ajooni Kohli and DCP Raman Kumar, who find themselves on opposing sides of a case.

Who are the lead actors in Daayra?

Kareena Kapoor Khan stars as DCP Ajooni Kohli, and Prithviraj Sukumaran plays DCP Raman Kumar. Both portray police officers with differing views on justice.

Who directed the film Daayra?

Daayra is directed by Meghna Gulzar. This film also marks her reunion with Junglee Pictures after working together on Talvar and Raazi.

Is this the first collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Meghna Gulzar?

Yes, Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first project with director Meghna Gulzar.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 Aug 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Meghna Gulzar Prithviraj Sukumaran Kareena Kapoor Khan Daayra Movie Daayra Trailer DCP Ajooni Kohli DCP Raman Kumar
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