Compare Me To Shakira, Kim, Jennifer Lopez, Not Urvashi Rautela: Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, promoting her new song Zaroorat, slammed comparisons with Urvashi Rautela, saying, “Compare me to Shakira, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, not her. I don’t lie like her.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Rakhi Sawant, currently promoting her latest track Zaroorat, turned heads at a recent media event with her extravagant jewellery, which she claimed to be worth a staggering ₹70 crore. The star expressed her displeasure at being compared to Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

Draped in a lehenga choli and accessorised with a golden headpiece and a shimmering silver necklace, Rakhi broke down the value of her ensemble: the headpiece alone, she said, cost ₹50 crore, while the necklace was valued at ₹20 crore. “Main jhooth nahi bolti Urvashi Rautela ki tarah (I don’t lie like Urvashi Rautela),” she told the media.

No competition with Urvashi Rautela

When asked if she felt any rivalry with Urvashi, Rakhi’s irritation was evident. “Aapka kya dimaag ghutne mein hai kya? Aap meri tulna Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian se karen. Aapko ghisapita bas ek hi naam mil jaata hai. Please, I know her song was Abidi Dabidi, but it became Dabidi Dabidi (Is your brain in your knees? Compare me with Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton, or Kim Kardashian. You people always find one overused name. Please, I know her song was Abidi Dabidi, but it turned into Dabidi Dabidi),” she fired back.

Adding a humorous note to the moment, Rakhi remarked as a light nearby went off, “Itna manhoos tha kya gaana (Was the song so unlucky)?”

Rautela is known for flaunting her lavish jewellery and designer ensembles on social media. Earlier this year, she faced trolling for showing off a diamond watch while expressing concern for Saif Ali Khan during a promotional interview for Daaku Maharaj. In 2024, she marked her birthday by cutting a 24-carat gold cake.

Rakhi's latest song

Rakhi’s latest single Zaroorat is a romantic number, sung and composed by Saif Ali, with lyrics penned by Ayush. The music video features Rakhi alongside actor Shabaz Khan, portraying a passionate love story. AB Bansal Music described the track as, “This love song beautifully captures the feeling of deep desire and emotional connection between two hearts that can’t live without each other.”

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 08:02 PM (IST)
Rakhi Sawant Urvashi Rautela
Embed widget