The glasses are officially down, and the cameras have stopped rolling. One of Bollywood’s most awaited romantic entertainers, Cocktail 2, has completed its shoot, with director Homi Adajania marking the milestone through a warm, celebratory moment with his leading cast, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

As excitement builds around the sequel to the 2012 cult favourite, the film now moves into post-production, setting the stage for what promises to be a fresh yet familiar cinematic experience.

Cocktail 2 Shoot Officially Wrapped

Director Homi Adajania took to Instagram to announce the wrap, sharing a picture with the film’s core trio. Expressing his affection for the team, he wrote, “Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys.”

The post quickly drew reactions from fans and industry peers alike. Rashmika Mandanna responded with enthusiasm, writing, “Homsterrrrr!!!! Biggesttt love to you!!” while Kriti Sanon added, “Love you Homsterrrr!!”

Kriti Sanon On Why Cocktail 2 Felt Timely

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had opened up about why the project resonated with her at this stage of her career. Speaking to Zoom, she explained, “I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com.”

Addressing comparisons with the original film, she clarified that while the title connects the two, the story charts its own course. “Yes, it's a sequel, but it's more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different,” she said, adding that only the essence of Cocktail carries forward.

A Fresh Take With Familiar Energy

Drawing parallels with the 2012 original, Kriti reflected on its timeless appeal. “When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today… I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships,” she shared.

She also spoke fondly of the on-set atmosphere, crediting Homi Adajania’s energy for keeping the shoot lively and enjoyable.

What To Expect From Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania and backed by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 is positioned as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. While the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the film brings together a new ensemble led by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, alongside actors like Arjun Rampal, Dimple Kapadia and Rohit Saraf.

The original film became a cultural touchstone for its contemporary storytelling, music and portrayal of modern relationships, raising expectations for what the sequel will deliver more than a decade later.

Release Timeline And What’s Next

Although an official release date has not yet been announced, reports suggest that Cocktail 2 is eyeing a theatrical release towards the latter half of 2026. The timeline is expected to allow a comfortable gap after Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo, scheduled to release in February 2026.

As the film enters post-production, fans can expect more updates, including music drops and first-look posters—in the months ahead.