A man resembling actor Vijay Thalapathy appeared among the crowds, drawing significant attention. His appearance and mannerisms reminded onlookers of the actor.
CM Vijay's Lookalike Spotted At Udupi Janmashtami Festival, Poses With PM Modi's Doppelganger: WATCH
A lookalike of Tamil Nadu CM and actor Vijay became a talking point at Udupi's Janmashtami festivities after meeting a PM Modi doppelganger.
- A Vijay lookalike attended Udupi's Krishna Janmashtami celebration.
- He traveled in vehicle, waved to crowds with security.
- A PM Modi lookalike also joined the festive gathering.
- Both lookalikes met, shook hands and posed for photos.
A moment from Udupi's Krishna Janmashtami went viral when a man resembling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay Thalapathy appeared among the crowds. The lookalike's appearance, mannerisms and distinctive wave reminded onlookers of Vijay, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions and jokes about the unusual scene.
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Vijay Lookalike Draws Attention During Udupi Celebration
The man travelled in an open vehicle and even had a VIP-style feel with black-clad security personnel. Standing in the open vehicle, the Vijay lookalike waved towards people lining the streets. Those gathered along the route responded enthusiastically, waving back as he passed through the festive crowd. His overall appearance closely mirrored Vijay, from his facial expressions and body language to his hairstyle and trademark manner of waving.
100% literacy Saar— ರಾಜಾ ಹುಲಿ (@kkp_King007) September 5, 2026
No Place for Dehatis saar
No place for Pajeets saar
Meanwhile the same 1.5s are enjoying Telepathi from meesho 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/82tCF72iJa
The impersonator's outfit added to the resemblance. He wore a crisp black suit with a plain white shirt and completed the look with black sunglasses.
Tamilnadu ❌ Karnataka ✅ pic.twitter.com/Wf6nsZAmWs— Vijay Social Teamⱽˢᵀ (@TST_Offcl) September 6, 2026
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PM Modi Lookalike Joins The Unusual Moment
The scene became even more striking when another familiar face appeared in the crowd, a lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The PM Modi lookalike wore an orange kurta with a white dhoti and a white shawl, contrasting with the black-and-white outfit worn by the Vijay impersonator.
The two impersonators met during the celebrations, shook hands and posed for photographs together, creating a memorable sight for those around them.
Haha! pic.twitter.com/upaDEA7ioX— Vasudha Venugopal (@Vasudha156) September 6, 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the Udupi Krishna Janmashtami celebration to go viral?
How did the Vijay lookalike participate in the celebration?
He traveled in an open vehicle, accompanied by black-clad security, and waved enthusiastically to people lining the streets. His outfit included a crisp black suit, white shirt, and black sunglasses.
Who else made a striking appearance at the Udupi celebration?
A lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appeared. He wore an orange kurta, white dhoti, and a white shawl, contrasting the Vijay impersonator's outfit.
What happened when the Vijay and PM Modi lookalikes met?
The two impersonators met during the celebrations, shook hands, and posed for photographs together. This created a memorable sight for those present.