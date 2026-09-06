Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A Vijay lookalike attended Udupi's Krishna Janmashtami celebration.

He traveled in vehicle, waved to crowds with security.

A PM Modi lookalike also joined the festive gathering.

Both lookalikes met, shook hands and posed for photos.

A moment from Udupi's Krishna Janmashtami went viral when a man resembling Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay Thalapathy appeared among the crowds. The lookalike's appearance, mannerisms and distinctive wave reminded onlookers of Vijay, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions and jokes about the unusual scene.

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Vijay Lookalike Draws Attention During Udupi Celebration

The man travelled in an open vehicle and even had a VIP-style feel with black-clad security personnel. Standing in the open vehicle, the Vijay lookalike waved towards people lining the streets. Those gathered along the route responded enthusiastically, waving back as he passed through the festive crowd. His overall appearance closely mirrored Vijay, from his facial expressions and body language to his hairstyle and trademark manner of waving.

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Meanwhile the same 1.5s are enjoying Telepathi from meesho 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/82tCF72iJa — ರಾಜಾ ಹುಲಿ (@kkp_King007) September 5, 2026

The impersonator's outfit added to the resemblance. He wore a crisp black suit with a plain white shirt and completed the look with black sunglasses.

Tamilnadu ❌ Karnataka ✅ pic.twitter.com/Wf6nsZAmWs — Vijay Social Teamⱽˢᵀ (@TST_Offcl) September 6, 2026

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PM Modi Lookalike Joins The Unusual Moment

The scene became even more striking when another familiar face appeared in the crowd, a lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM Modi lookalike wore an orange kurta with a white dhoti and a white shawl, contrasting with the black-and-white outfit worn by the Vijay impersonator.

The two impersonators met during the celebrations, shook hands and posed for photographs together, creating a memorable sight for those around them.