Cheekatilo OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala’s Telugu Crime Thriller

HomeEntertainmentCheekatilo OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sobhita Dhulipala’s Telugu Crime Thriller

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda upcoming Telugu original crime suspense drama is all set to premiere from January 23 on Prime Video.

By : IANS | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
The movie also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani and Vadlamani Srinivas.

Set in the heart of Hyderabad, Cheekatilo is an edge-of-the-seat crime suspense that follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster portrayed by Sobhita, whose relentless quest for truth exposes some of the most brutal and darkest secrets of the city.

D. Suresh Babu, producer of Cheekatilo, shared that the film is a layered, emotional suspense drama.

He added: “What’s close to my heart is how it explores the courage to confront darkness and speak the truth, something we need more of in society today. Working with Prime Video on this Prime Original has been a wonderful experience. The movie marks another milestone in our longstanding collaboration”

 
 
 
 
 
“ We share a vision of championing unique, culturally rooted narratives with relatable characters that not only entertain but deeply engage viewers. With its haunting storyline and powerful performances, Cheekatilo promises an unforgettable and gripping journey.”

“While suspense and thriller are widely explored genres, our focus is on delivering unique narratives with emotional depth, something audiences strongly resonated with in our Telugu Original series Dhootha. Our upcoming Telugu Prime Original Cheekatilo reflects that vision,” said Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video India.

Madhok added: “What sets Cheekatilo apart is its blend of cultural authenticity, with modern storytelling mediums like podcasts that play a key role in the narrative.”

Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., the gripping narrative is written by Chandra Pemmaraju, and Sharan Kopishetty.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Cheekatilo premiere?

Cheekatilo will premiere on Prime Video from January 23rd. It is a Telugu original crime suspense drama.

Who are the main actors in Cheekatilo?

The crime suspense drama stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Viswadev Rachakonda. It also features Chaitanya Visalakshmi and Esha Chawla.

What is the plot of Cheekatilo?

Set in Hyderabad, Cheekatilo follows Sandhya, a true crime podcaster, whose investigation uncovers dark secrets of the city.

What makes Cheekatilo unique?

The film blends cultural authenticity with modern storytelling, featuring podcasts as a key element in its narrative.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 06:43 PM (IST)
Sobhita Dhulipala
