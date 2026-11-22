A Chandigarh-based professor has responded to Diljit Dosanjh’s allegations of “double standards” over restrictions on his concert songs, maintaining that his objections are directed at every artist whose music allegedly promotes alcohol, drugs or gun culture. Dr Punditrao Dharennavar, Associate Professor of Sociology at PGGC-46, Chandigarh, said his concerns are not limited to the Punjabi singer and claimed he had also raised objections to performances by other Indian and international artists, including Coldplay.

The exchange follows Dosanjh’s November 21 concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where the singer questioned why his songs faced scrutiny while Coldplay had performed Hymn for the Weekend, featuring the line “I'm feeling drunk and high”, at the same venue in January 2025 without similar objections.

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Professor Says He Had Also Raised Objection To Coldplay’s Song

Responding to Dosanjh’s comparison in a self-recorded video message, Dharennavar said he had submitted a complaint to Ahmedabad’s District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) before Coldplay’s performance. He claimed the officer subsequently issued a notice asking the band not to perform the song.

“Before Coldplay came to perform, I had sent a complaint to the District Child Protection Officer, Ahmedabad. On the basis of my complaint, the District Child Protection Officer issued a notice. In that notice, it was written that Coldplay would not sing that song,” Dharennavar said.

He added that he would share a copy of the notice, claiming it specifically referred to the track and the lyrics that had prompted his complaint.

The professor also maintained that he had raised concerns about songs by several other performers in different states. Naming Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan and Babbu Maan, he said his objections applied to all artists whose songs allegedly promote substance use or firearms.

“I am not only against Diljit Dosanjh. I am against all those who sing songs about alcohol, drugs and guns. Like Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Babbu Maan, and others. I am against all of them. That is why there is no need to say anything like double standards,” he said.

Dharennavar further stated that he had filed complaints against Sunidhi Chauhan in Ahmedabad and Karan Aujla, Honey Singh, Babbu Maan and Sharry Mann in Punjab, seeking action over songs he believes glorify alcohol, drugs and gun culture during live performances.

Dharennavar Raises Concerns Over Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert Songs

Before Dosanjh’s Ahmedabad performance, Dharennavar had expressed disappointment over the possibility of the singer performing three tracks: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke and Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya. He had sought restrictions on the songs, citing concerns that their lyrics promote alcohol and drug consumption.

However, the professor welcomed Dosanjh’s decision not to wear a bullet belt during the concert, describing it as another precaution he had raised before the event.

“I am very happy that Diljit Dosanjh did not wear a bullet belt,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the singer would avoid performing the three tracks at future shows.

“I hope in the coming time, he will not sing the wrong songs, like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara Theke, Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya on the stage. I am very hopeful. Because Dosanjh is talented and intelligent,” Dharennavar said.

Referring to the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign, he said artists should consider the messages their music communicates to audiences.

“He will understand that there is a drug-free India campaign going on in our country,” he said, reiterating the importance of supporting efforts to raise awareness about substance abuse.

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What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say About Coldplay?

At his November 21 concert in Ahmedabad, Dosanjh questioned the scrutiny surrounding his songs and compared the restrictions he faced with the response to international performers at the same stadium.

Recalling Coldplay’s January 2025 show, the singer said,“Last year, when the band Coldplay sir performed here, I decided that one day I will also perform here. But I will tell you something when Coldplay sings, ‘I'm feeling drunk and high’, nobody has a problem. I like that song. But why, when Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue? But when Diljit sings the same, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”

Dosanjh also spoke about his Indian identity, pointing out that he and his crew were born and raised in the country. He said his international performances helped bring Punjabi and Indian music to audiences around the world.

The singer’s remarks came after authorities were approached over some of the tracks in his concert setlist. The District Child Protection Unit had urged the city police to prevent him from performing four songs, citing concerns that their lyrics allegedly promoted alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

Before the concert, Dharennavar had also warned that he would approach the Gujarat High Court with a contempt petition if Dosanjh performed the songs.

The exchange has brought renewed attention to the debate over restrictions on song lyrics, the influence of music on children and the responsibility of artists for the content they perform at public events.

(With inputs from ANI)