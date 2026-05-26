Ramakant Daayama, Chak De! India And Scam 1992 Fame, Dies At 69

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26, leaving the entertainment industry and his loved ones in deep sorrow. Known for his vibrant personality and versatile performances across film, television, and theatre, he built a respected legacy over decades.

Veteran Actor Ramakant Daayama Passes Away

Actress Shubhangi Latkar, a close friend of the late actor, shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering him as a lively, warm, and inspiring person. She posted a heartfelt video showing Daayama enjoying a get-together, where he was seen singing, dancing, laughing, and spreading joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

ALSO READ | 119 Hard Drives Worth Rs 13 Lakh Stolen From Zoya Akhtar’s Production House; Staffer Sold Them In Borivali

Emotional Tribute By Shubhangi Latkar

In her note, Latkar said she was speechless after his passing and described him as more than a friend—someone she deeply admired and respected. She highlighted his energetic spirit, calling him a spontaneous dancer, soulful singer, and brilliant actor whose words carried wisdom and meaning.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan Drops Cryptic Blog Post After Hospitalisation Rumours, Says ‘Work Work Work’

Unfinished Plans And Memories

Latkar also reflected on his strength and resilience, noting that although he appeared physically small, he was extremely courageous. She shared that they had planned to collaborate again on a Hindi stage play and present poems together, but these dreams remain unfinished.

CINTAA Mourns His Loss

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also issued a condolence message, describing him as a respected former Executive Committee member. The organization praised his dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community.

Legacy And Family

Ramakant Daayama was also the father of actress and influencer Yashaswini Dayama. He was known for his work in acclaimed films such as Chak De! India and Dhanak, along with numerous theatre productions, have left behind a lasting artistic legacy.