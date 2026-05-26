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HomeEntertainmentRamakant Daayama, Chak De! India And Scam 1992 Fame, Dies At 69

Ramakant Daayama, Chak De! India And Scam 1992 Fame, Dies At 69

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26. Actress Shubhangi Latkar remembered him as a warm, courageous soul and talented artist. CINTAA also mourned his demise.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 26 May 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26.
  • Shubhangi Latkar shared tributes to his lively spirit and talent.
  • Daayama, father of Yashaswini Dayama, leaves artistic legacy.
  • CINTAA mourns loss of respected former Executive Committee member.

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26, leaving the entertainment industry and his loved ones in deep sorrow. Known for his vibrant personality and versatile performances across film, television, and theatre, he built a respected legacy over decades.

Veteran Actor Ramakant Daayama Passes Away

Actress Shubhangi Latkar, a close friend of the late actor, shared an emotional tribute on social media, remembering him as a lively, warm, and inspiring person. She posted a heartfelt video showing Daayama enjoying a get-together, where he was seen singing, dancing, laughing, and spreading joy.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shubhangi Sanjeev Latkar (@shubhangi.latkar.official)

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Emotional Tribute By Shubhangi Latkar

In her note, Latkar said she was speechless after his passing and described him as more than a friend—someone she deeply admired and respected. She highlighted his energetic spirit, calling him a spontaneous dancer, soulful singer, and brilliant actor whose words carried wisdom and meaning.

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Unfinished Plans And Memories

Latkar also reflected on his strength and resilience, noting that although he appeared physically small, he was extremely courageous. She shared that they had planned to collaborate again on a Hindi stage play and present poems together, but these dreams remain unfinished.

CINTAA Mourns His Loss

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) also issued a condolence message, describing him as a respected former Executive Committee member. The organization praised his dedication, wisdom, and contribution to the artist community.

Legacy And Family

Ramakant Daayama was also the father of actress and influencer Yashaswini Dayama. He was known for his work in acclaimed films such as Chak De! India and Dhanak, along with numerous theatre productions, have left behind a lasting artistic legacy.

 
 
 
 
 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did veteran actor Ramakant Daayama pass away?

Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26.

Who shared an emotional tribute to Ramakant Daayama?

Actress Shubhangi Latkar, a close friend, shared an emotional tribute remembering him as lively, warm, and inspiring.

What were some of Ramakant Daayama's notable works?

He was known for his work in films like Chak De! India and Dhanak, alongside numerous theatre productions.

Who is Ramakant Daayama's daughter?

Ramakant Daayama was the father of actress and influencer Yashaswini Dayama.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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