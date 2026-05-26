Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26.
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Ramakant Daayama, Chak De! India And Scam 1992 Fame, Dies At 69
Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26. Actress Shubhangi Latkar remembered him as a warm, courageous soul and talented artist. CINTAA also mourned his demise.
- Veteran actor Ramakant Daayama passed away on May 26.
- Shubhangi Latkar shared tributes to his lively spirit and talent.
- Daayama, father of Yashaswini Dayama, leaves artistic legacy.
- CINTAA mourns loss of respected former Executive Committee member.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did veteran actor Ramakant Daayama pass away?
Who shared an emotional tribute to Ramakant Daayama?
Actress Shubhangi Latkar, a close friend, shared an emotional tribute remembering him as lively, warm, and inspiring.
What were some of Ramakant Daayama's notable works?
He was known for his work in films like Chak De! India and Dhanak, alongside numerous theatre productions.
Who is Ramakant Daayama's daughter?
Ramakant Daayama was the father of actress and influencer Yashaswini Dayama.
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