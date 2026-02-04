The Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to order a legal firm to represent Celina Jaitly's brother, Major (retd) Vikrant Jaitly, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
‘My Hands Are Shaking,’ Celina Jaitly Reacts After Legal Aid Granted For Brother Detained In UAE
Celina Jaitly is hopeful for her brother's return after the Delhi High Court ordered the MEA to appoint a legal firm to represent him in the UAE, where he's allegedly been illegally detained.
Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly said that she is hopeful that things will move in a “positive direction” after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm to represent her brother, Major (retd) Vikrant Jaitly, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The actor has alleged that her brother has been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024.
‘My Hands Are Shaking,’ Celina Jaitly
“This has been an 18-month-long battle for us, and today, after 18 months, my brother and our country’s soldier, a former special forces officer of the Para SF, finally has his dignity given back to him,” Jaitly told news agency ANI.
She added that securing legal counsel was the most crucial step in the case.
She added, “Justice Kaurav has kindly passed the order for Almari Partners and Advocates, one of the biggest law firms in the UAE, to represent Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitley (Retd), and my hands are shaking because for me this was the most important thing for him to have his dignity.”
The actor also expressed hope that the matter will now move faster and will bring her brother closer to returning home.
Jaitly further said, “We want to bring him back, and I’m sure now things will move in a very positive direction, and very fast and Almari Partners and Advocates and our team here will be able to work together with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back Major Vikrant at the earliest.”
‘Soldier’s Dignity Has Been Upheld’
The actor also shared an update on Instagram, writing, “Today, Hon'ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to restore a Soldier's Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.), held in the UAE for more than 16 months.”
She said the court’s direction has ensured that a “soldier’s dignity has been upheld”. She thanked the law firm and noted that Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates is among the most prominent legal firms in the UAE. She also said the firm has agreed to take up the case pro bono.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Jaitly had filed a petition in the matter, following which Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued directions. The court stated that if there is any obstacle in implementing the order, the concerned party must submit the reason in a sworn affidavit. The case is scheduled to be heard next on February 10.
On November 3 last year, the court had directed the MEA to provide legal assistance to Vikrant, take steps to facilitate communication between the siblings, and appoint a nodal officer to oversee the case.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What recent development has occurred regarding Celina Jaitly's brother?
What is Celina Jaitly alleging about her brother?
Celina Jaitly alleges that her brother has been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024.
Who will be representing Celina Jaitly's brother in the UAE?
Almari Partners and Advocates, a prominent UAE law firm, will be representing Major Vikrant Jaitly (Retd), and they have agreed to take the case pro bono.
How long has Celina Jaitly's brother been in detention?
Celina Jaitly's brother has been held in the UAE for over 16 months, since September 2024.