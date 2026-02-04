Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly said that she is hopeful that things will move in a “positive direction” after the Delhi High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order to a legal firm to represent her brother, Major (retd) Vikrant Jaitly, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The actor has alleged that her brother has been illegally abducted and detained in the UAE since September 2024.

‘My Hands Are Shaking,’ Celina Jaitly

“This has been an 18-month-long battle for us, and today, after 18 months, my brother and our country’s soldier, a former special forces officer of the Para SF, finally has his dignity given back to him,” Jaitly told news agency ANI.

She added that securing legal counsel was the most crucial step in the case.

She added, “Justice Kaurav has kindly passed the order for Almari Partners and Advocates, one of the biggest law firms in the UAE, to represent Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitley (Retd), and my hands are shaking because for me this was the most important thing for him to have his dignity.”

The actor also expressed hope that the matter will now move faster and will bring her brother closer to returning home.

Jaitly further said, “We want to bring him back, and I’m sure now things will move in a very positive direction, and very fast and Almari Partners and Advocates and our team here will be able to work together with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back Major Vikrant at the earliest.”

‘Soldier’s Dignity Has Been Upheld’

The actor also shared an update on Instagram, writing, “Today, Hon'ble High Court of Delhi stepped in to restore a Soldier's Right. After months of relentless effort, I have secured legal representation for my brother, Maj Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (Retd.), held in the UAE for more than 16 months.”

She said the court’s direction has ensured that a “soldier’s dignity has been upheld”. She thanked the law firm and noted that Khaled Almarri & Partners Advocates is among the most prominent legal firms in the UAE. She also said the firm has agreed to take up the case pro bono.

Earlier, Jaitly had filed a petition in the matter, following which Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued directions. The court stated that if there is any obstacle in implementing the order, the concerned party must submit the reason in a sworn affidavit. The case is scheduled to be heard next on February 10.

On November 3 last year, the court had directed the MEA to provide legal assistance to Vikrant, take steps to facilitate communication between the siblings, and appoint a nodal officer to oversee the case.