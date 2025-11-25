Actor Celina Jaitly has approached the court with a domestic violence complaint against her husband, businessman Peter Haag, accusing him of emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse. The allegations detailed in her petition extend even further, with claims of racial mistreatment levelled against Haag.

According to the Indian Express report, the case, filed through Karanjawala & Co., states that Haag allegedly subjected Celina to racist comments, including repeatedly addressing her as a “maidservant” and comparing her appearance to that of his household help.

Celina's husband pushed her out of the apartment just three weeks postpartum

The petition recounts several disturbing incidents, including one that Celina says took place shortly after childbirth. According to the document, “Her stitches had not healed, she was barely able to walk… at three weeks post-partum, she asked her husband if he could consider extending his paternity leave until her stitches had healed and help her with the children. However, he once again flew into a rage and called Celina thankless. He grabbed her by the wrist and physically pushed her out of the apartment, saying, ‘Get out of my life.’ Celina was left stranded in the hallway in breastfeeding clothing… A neighbour saw the actress and rushed to her rescue.”

‘Peter pressured Celina to transfer their Mumbai home to his name’

The filing further claims that Haag repeatedly urged Celina to transfer her Mumbai property to him. The alleged pressure coincided with a particularly vulnerable period in her life, when she was grieving multiple losses — including the death of her infant son, Samshera, in 2017 due to a congenital heart defect, followed by the passing of both her parents.

According to the petition, the alleged pattern of abuse escalated to the point where Celina says she fled their Austria home in the middle of the night, leaving behind their three children, and returned to India. She later discovered, the petition states, that Haag had initiated legal steps concerning the Mumbai property. The complaint also alleges that he cut off her access to their children, allowing only one contact since her return — on November 14 this year.

While Haag has reportedly begun divorce proceedings in Austria, Celina is seeking ₹10 lakh per month in alimony and ₹50 crore in compensation for loss of income.

About Celina and Peter

Celina and Peter married in a private ceremony at her Mumbai home. The couple shares three children — twins Viraaj and Winston, born in 2012, and their youngest son, Arthur, born in 2017.

On the professional front, Celina Jaitly is known for her roles in No Entry, Golmaal Returns, Janasheen, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Thank You, among other films.