In a deeply emotional ceremony, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, performed the immersion of his ashes in the River Brahmaputra on Wednesday. She was accompanied by close family members, including Garg’s sister Palmee Borthakur. The quiet ritual was another poignant moment in Assam’s ongoing farewell to one of its most celebrated cultural icons.

The immersion drew heartfelt responses from fans and admirers who continue to mourn the loss of the singer, composer, and filmmaker whose contribution to Assamese art and cinema remains unparalleled.

Assam Turns Promoter for Roi Roi Binale

Even as the state grieves, Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic project, Roi Roi Binale, is nearing release. The film, which the artist passionately worked on during his last days, has now become a symbol of collective remembrance and pride for his followers.

With no official marketing campaign in place, fans across Assam have stepped up to ensure the film reaches every corner of the state. From rural villages to bustling cities, residents have taken to the streets , pasting posters, organizing local drives, and promoting the film across social media platforms.

“We are doing this not merely as fans, but as Assamese people keeping Zubeen da’s vision alive,” said a volunteer in Jorhat, as hundreds participated in a massive statewide poster campaign.

A People’s Tribute to a Cultural Legend

Cinema halls and theatre owners are also joining in, planning special screenings and tribute events around the film’s release. Many view the film as more than just another cinematic release — it’s a heartfelt farewell to an artist whose voice shaped generations.

“This film is a piece of his soul. Every Assamese should watch it,” shared a Guwahati resident.

As anticipation builds, Roi Roi Binale has transcended the boundaries of cinema to become a people’s movement — an expression of love, gratitude, and collective remembrance for Zubeen Garg. The film is slated to release on October 31, marking a lasting legacy for the artist who transformed Assam’s cultural landscape forever.