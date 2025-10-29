Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg’s Wife Immerses His Ashes In Brahmaputra; Fans Rally Behind His Final Film Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen Garg’s Wife Immerses His Ashes In Brahmaputra; Fans Rally Behind His Final Film Roi Roi Binale

In a heartfelt tribute, Garima Saikia Garg immersed Zubeen Garg’s ashes in the Brahmaputra River. Meanwhile, fans across Assam are promoting his final film Roi Roi Binale

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a deeply emotional ceremony, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, performed the immersion of his ashes in the River Brahmaputra on Wednesday. She was accompanied by close family members, including Garg’s sister Palmee Borthakur. The quiet ritual was another poignant moment in Assam’s ongoing farewell to one of its most celebrated cultural icons.

The immersion drew heartfelt responses from fans and admirers who continue to mourn the loss of the singer, composer, and filmmaker whose contribution to Assamese art and cinema remains unparalleled.

Assam Turns Promoter for Roi Roi Binale

Even as the state grieves, Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic project, Roi Roi Binale, is nearing release. The film, which the artist passionately worked on during his last days, has now become a symbol of collective remembrance and pride for his followers.

With no official marketing campaign in place, fans across Assam have stepped up to ensure the film reaches every corner of the state. From rural villages to bustling cities, residents have taken to the streets , pasting posters, organizing local drives, and promoting the film across social media platforms.

“We are doing this not merely as fans, but as Assamese people keeping Zubeen da’s vision alive,” said a volunteer in Jorhat, as hundreds participated in a massive statewide poster campaign.

A People’s Tribute to a Cultural Legend

Cinema halls and theatre owners are also joining in, planning special screenings and tribute events around the film’s release. Many view the film as more than just another cinematic release — it’s a heartfelt farewell to an artist whose voice shaped generations.

“This film is a piece of his soul. Every Assamese should watch it,” shared a Guwahati resident.

As anticipation builds, Roi Roi Binale has transcended the boundaries of cinema to become a people’s movement — an expression of love, gratitude, and collective remembrance for Zubeen Garg. The film is slated to release on October 31, marking a lasting legacy for the artist who transformed Assam’s cultural landscape forever.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Assam Tribute Zubeen Garg Death Garima Saikia Garg Roi Roi Binale
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
‘Take A Vacation Before October 29’: Harvard Scientist’s Warning Linked To Mysterious Interstellar Object 3I/ATLAS
World
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
'Modi Is Tough As Hell, PAK PM A Great Guy: Trump Reiterates India-Pakistan Conflict Claims
World
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India-US To Soon Sign Trade Deal: Trump's Message From South Korea
India
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Cyclone Montha Weakens After Landfall In Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD; Heavy Rain Batters Coastal Districts
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: President Draupadi Murmu set to take historic Rafale flight from Ambala air base
Hurricane Melissa devastates Jamaica; 10 dead, 6 lakh evacuated, strongest storm in 174 years
Breaking: Indian-origin businessman Darshan Singh shot dead outside home in Canada
Rahul Gandhi to share stage with Tejashwi Yadav for first time since Bihar poll dates announced
Yalgar March Maharashtra: Thousands of farmers protest at Nagpur border demanding loan waiver in Maharashtra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget