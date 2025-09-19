Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points
Zubeen Garg News: Conflicting reports cite scuba diving, breathing difficulties, and the lack of a life jacket. Investigations are underway with Singapore authorities questioning Zubeen's companions
Zubeen Garg Death: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, known for his hit score 'Ya Ali', passed away at the age of 52 on Friday in Singapore, where he was scheduled to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). Since the news of his demise, there have been conflicting reports about the cause of his death, with the NEIF chief claiming that the singer died in an "accident" while on a yacht trip with a few local Assamese community members.
Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garima Garg and father, Manoj Borthakur.
Tributes poured in from all quarters of the political spectrum for the singer, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming his death "shocking" and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him the "favourite son of Assam". Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief on the singer's demise.
Initially, the reports stated that Garg died while scuba diving in the city-state.
Zubeen Garg Death: Top Points
- The NEIF organisers issued a statement saying the singer died while scuba diving.
- "While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the NEIF said.
- However, shortly after the statement, NEIF Chief Organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said that Zubeen went on a yacht trip with a few members of the local Assamese community when an ''accident'' occurred, which claimed his life.
- Meanwhile, an audio recording attributed to his wife, Garima Garg, went viral on social media, where she apparently claimed that her husband died after experiencing a breathing problem during swimming.
- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said that according to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Garg died while swimming without a life jacket, reported PTI.
- He added that the authorities concerned in Singapore are questioning people accompanying Zubeen, and his autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Earlier, he said that his government is working to bring back his mortal remains from Singapore.
- Singapore's The Straits Times reported that the police said they received a call for assistance at St John’s Island at about 3.30 pm. A 52-year-old man was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died, the police said, adding that no foul play is suspected.
- Meanwhile, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu instructed all Inspectors of Schools/DEEO to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled for Saturday until the cremation of the legendary singer.