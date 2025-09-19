Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points

Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points

Zubeen Garg News: Conflicting reports cite scuba diving, breathing difficulties, and the lack of a life jacket. Investigations are underway with Singapore authorities questioning Zubeen's companions

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)

Zubeen Garg Death: Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, known for his hit score 'Ya Ali', passed away at the age of 52 on Friday in Singapore, where he was scheduled to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). Since the news of his demise, there have been conflicting reports about the cause of his death, with the NEIF chief claiming that the singer died in an "accident" while on a yacht trip with a few local Assamese community members.

Zubeen is survived by his wife, Garima Garg and father, Manoj Borthakur.

Tributes poured in from all quarters of the political spectrum for the singer, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming his death "shocking" and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calling him the "favourite son of Assam". Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed grief on the singer's demise.

Initially, the reports stated that Garg died while scuba diving in the city-state.

Zubeen Garg Death: Top Points

  • The NEIF organisers issued a statement saying the singer died while scuba diving.
  • "While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the NEIF said.
  • However, shortly after the statement, NEIF Chief Organiser, Shyamkanu Mahanta, said that Zubeen went on a yacht trip with a few members of the local Assamese community when an ''accident'' occurred, which claimed his life.
  • Meanwhile, an audio recording attributed to his wife, Garima Garg, went viral on social media, where she apparently claimed that her husband died after experiencing a breathing problem during swimming.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said that according to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore, Garg died while swimming without a life jacket, reported PTI.
  • He added that the authorities concerned in Singapore are questioning people accompanying Zubeen, and his autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Earlier, he said that his government is working to bring back his mortal remains from Singapore.
  • Singapore's The Straits Times reported that the police said they received a call for assistance at St John’s Island at about 3.30 pm. A 52-year-old man was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he subsequently died, the police said, adding that no foul play is suspected.
  • Meanwhile, Assam minister Ranoj Pegu instructed all Inspectors of Schools/DEEO to postpone the half-yearly examination scheduled for Saturday until the cremation of the legendary singer.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Vote Can Be Deleted Online': ECI Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Of Voter Roll Manipulation
'No Vote Can Be Deleted Online': ECI Refutes Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Of Voter Roll Manipulation
Cities
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Killed In Manipur As Unidentified Gunmen Open Fire On Military Vehicle
India
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
Sam Pitroda Clarifies ‘Felt At Home’ In Pakistan Remark, Stresses Shared History And People-to-People Bonds
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody
Zubeen Garg, The 'Ya Ali' Icon, Dies At 52: Remembering A Life In Melody
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget