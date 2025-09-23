Zubeen Garg’s Funeral Recognised By Limca Book Of Records As Fourth-Largest Global Gathering

Guwahati stood still on September 21, as Assam bid a historic farewell to its most cherished cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The streets turned into rivers of emotion, overflowing with lakhs of mourners, fans, families, and followers, who came together to honour the legendary singer one last time.

The scale of the funeral was so vast that it has now been officially recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the fourth-largest public funeral gathering in the world, standing in the same league as the farewells of Michael Jackson, Princess Diana, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Assam Pauses as Lakhs Gather to Say Goodbye

Traffic halted, businesses closed, and everyday life paused as Guwahati transformed into a city in mourning. Roads were choked with crowds holding flowers, candles, and posters of the late singer. The atmosphere was pierced by the haunting sound of his music playing from loudspeakers, with fans quietly humming along.

Zubeen’s mortal remains, draped in the traditional Assamese gamusa, were carried through the city, as throngs of admirers gathered for a final glimpse of the man who had soundtracked their lives for decades.

“It is not just the end of an artiste’s journey but the passing of an era of Assamese music,” said a grieving fan at the procession.

The Voice That United Generations

Known fondly as the “King of Humming,” Zubeen Garg was more than a playback singer. He was a movement. With a career spanning over 30 years, he not only carved a space for Assamese music in the national imagination but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

His breakthrough Bollywood track "Ya Ali" from Gangster (2006) became a nationwide sensation, but in Assam, Zubeen was always more than a star, he was family. His work spanned multiple languages and genres, and his fearless regional pride made him a symbol of cultural identity.

Born in 1972, Zubeen was also a poet, actor, and activist. He fiercely advocated for the preservation of Assamese language and art, using his platform to amplify the voices of the Northeast.

Record-Breaking Farewell, Unbreakable Legacy

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death on September 19 in Singapore, caused by a scuba diving accident, shocked millions. He was in the city to perform at the North East Festival, when tragedy struck. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. He was 52.

According to the Limca Book of Records, the outpouring of grief during his funeral procession has now made history as one of the largest public gatherings globally for a last journey.

On social media, visuals of the mass mourning flooded timelines, drone shots of packed streets, fans in tears, and tributes pouring in from every corner of India. The unity in grief was unmistakable; this was not just a funeral, it was a movement of love, memory, and music.