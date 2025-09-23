Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg’s Funeral Recognised By Limca Book Of Records As Fourth-Largest Global Gathering

Zubeen Garg’s Funeral Recognised By Limca Book Of Records As Fourth-Largest Global Gathering

Zubeen Garg’s final farewell in Guwahati becomes the fourth-largest funeral procession globally, as per Limca Book of Records. Assam unites in grief to honour the musical legend.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati stood still on September 21, as Assam bid a historic farewell to its most cherished cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The streets turned into rivers of emotion, overflowing with lakhs of mourners, fans, families, and followers, who came together to honour the legendary singer one last time.

The scale of the funeral was so vast that it has now been officially recognized by the Limca Book of Records as the fourth-largest public funeral gathering in the world, standing in the same league as the farewells of Michael Jackson, Princess Diana, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GPlus (@guwahatiplus)

Assam Pauses as Lakhs Gather to Say Goodbye

Traffic halted, businesses closed, and everyday life paused as Guwahati transformed into a city in mourning. Roads were choked with crowds holding flowers, candles, and posters of the late singer. The atmosphere was pierced by the haunting sound of his music playing from loudspeakers, with fans quietly humming along.

Zubeen’s mortal remains, draped in the traditional Assamese gamusa, were carried through the city, as throngs of admirers gathered for a final glimpse of the man who had soundtracked their lives for decades.

“It is not just the end of an artiste’s journey but the passing of an era of Assamese music,” said a grieving fan at the procession.

The Voice That United Generations

Known fondly as the “King of Humming,” Zubeen Garg was more than a playback singer. He was a movement. With a career spanning over 30 years, he not only carved a space for Assamese music in the national imagination but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

 

His breakthrough Bollywood track "Ya Ali" from Gangster (2006) became a nationwide sensation, but in Assam, Zubeen was always more than a star, he was family. His work spanned multiple languages and genres, and his fearless regional pride made him a symbol of cultural identity.

Born in 1972, Zubeen was also a poet, actor, and activist. He fiercely advocated for the preservation of Assamese language and art, using his platform to amplify the voices of the Northeast.

Record-Breaking Farewell, Unbreakable Legacy

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death on September 19 in Singapore, caused by a scuba diving accident, shocked millions. He was in the city to perform at the North East Festival, when tragedy struck. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. He was 52.

According to the Limca Book of Records, the outpouring of grief during his funeral procession has now made history as one of the largest public gatherings globally for a last journey.

On social media, visuals of the mass mourning flooded timelines, drone shots of packed streets, fans in tears, and tributes pouring in from every corner of India. The unity in grief was unmistakable; this was not just a funeral, it was a movement of love, memory, and music.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death Zubeen Garg Funeral Zubeen Garg Last Rites
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
Azam Khan Walks Out Of Sitapur Jail After 2 Years
India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
It’s Official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Post
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
Advertisement

Videos

Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Breaking News: Poonam Pandey Cast as Mandodari Sparks Controversy in Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget