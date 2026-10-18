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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesZubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Move Supreme Court Against Bail For Two Accused

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Move Supreme Court Against Bail For Two Accused

Assam Police will challenge the bail granted to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg in the Zubeen Garg death case after courts reopen. The trial has examined 134 witnesses.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assam Police will challenge bail orders in Supreme Court.
  • Bail was granted to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg.
  • Fast-track trial is ongoing; 134 witnesses have testified.
  • Singer Zubeen Garg died in 2025 scuba diving accident.

Assam Police will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Gauhati High Court’s decisions granting bail to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg. Special DGP CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that the appeals would be filed once the courts reopen after the holidays.

The trial is underway in a fast-track court and is progressing on a day-to-day basis. According to Gupta, 134 witnesses have been examined so far.

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Assam Police To Challenge Bail Orders In Supreme Court

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said the police had decided to challenge the bail granted to both accused.

"As far as bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two of the accused persons, Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, it has been decided that we will move to the Supreme Court challenging the order of bail granted to these two accused persons,” Gupta said.

He added, "The procedure will happen very soon. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals."

Gauhati High Court Grants Bail To Sandipon Garg

On Friday, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipon Garg, who was arrested by the SIT during the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar, sitting on a single-judge bench, granted bail after hearing Sandipon’s petition. He is a cousin of the late singer.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told ANI over the phone that the "Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Sandipon Garg and the court has not read out the full order."

Amritprava Mahanta Was Granted Bail Earlier

The High Court had granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta on October 9. She was a co-singer of Zubeen Garg and became the first accused in the case to secure bail from the court, according to the prosecution.

Kamar said Mahanta was granted bail against a bond of Rs 50,000. The Assam Police SIT arrested her in 2025 after hours of questioning as part of the investigation into the singer’s death.

Her release on bail followed a petition filed before the High Court. Assam Police now plans to challenge both bail orders before the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

What Happened To Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba diving accident. He had been due to perform at the Northeast India Festival the following day.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had organised the festival since 2013, was also arrested in connection with the case. In August, the Supreme Court directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and speedy trial against him over the criminal charges linked to the singer’s death.

Garg was a celebrated singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker who recorded music in several languages. He gained widespread recognition beyond Assam with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from the 2006 Hindi film Gangster. Despite his success across India, he remained closely associated with Assamese music and culture.

(With inputs from IANS)

Frequently Asked Questions

What action will Assam Police take regarding the bail granted in the Zubeen Garg death case?

Assam Police will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Gauhati High Court's decisions granting bail to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg. This will happen after court holidays.

What is the current progress of the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case?

The trial is ongoing in a fast-track court and progresses daily. So far, 134 witnesses have been examined in the case.

Who are the individuals whose bail orders Assam Police plans to challenge?

Assam Police plans to challenge the bail orders of Amritprava Mahanta, a co-singer, and Sandipon Garg, a suspended DSP and cousin of Zubeen Garg.

How did singer Zubeen Garg die?

Zubeen Garg died in a scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was due to perform at the Northeast India Festival the following day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Assam Zubeen Garg SUpreme COurt Zubeen Garg Death Case
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