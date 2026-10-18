Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police To Move Supreme Court Against Bail For Two Accused

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam Police will challenge bail orders in Supreme Court.

Bail was granted to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg.

Fast-track trial is ongoing; 134 witnesses have testified.

Singer Zubeen Garg died in 2025 scuba diving accident.

Assam Police will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Gauhati High Court’s decisions granting bail to Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg in the death case of singer Zubeen Garg. Special DGP CID and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that the appeals would be filed once the courts reopen after the holidays.

The trial is underway in a fast-track court and is progressing on a day-to-day basis. According to Gupta, 134 witnesses have been examined so far.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Discusses State’s Film Industry Potential

Assam Police To Challenge Bail Orders In Supreme Court

Speaking to ANI, Gupta said the police had decided to challenge the bail granted to both accused.

"As far as bail granted by the Gauhati High Court to two of the accused persons, Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, it has been decided that we will move to the Supreme Court challenging the order of bail granted to these two accused persons,” Gupta said.

He added, "The procedure will happen very soon. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals."

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: On the Gauhati High Court granting bail to accused Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg in the Zubeen Garg death case, Special DGP CID & SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta says, "...The trial is ongoing in the fast-track court, and already 134 witnesses have been examined. The trial is going on on a day-to-day basis. As far as the bail granted by the Guwahati High Court to two of the accused persons, Amritprava Mahanta and Sandipon Garg, it has been decided that we will move the Supreme Court challenging the order of bail granted to these two accused persons. Nowadays, the court holidays are going on, and the moment the courts reopen, we will file the appeals..." — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Gauhati High Court Grants Bail To Sandipon Garg

On Friday, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to suspended Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipon Garg, who was arrested by the SIT during the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Justice Rajesh Mazumdar, sitting on a single-judge bench, granted bail after hearing Sandipon’s petition. He is a cousin of the late singer.

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told ANI over the phone that the "Gauhati High Court has granted bail to Sandipon Garg and the court has not read out the full order."

Amritprava Mahanta Was Granted Bail Earlier

The High Court had granted bail to Amritprava Mahanta on October 9. She was a co-singer of Zubeen Garg and became the first accused in the case to secure bail from the court, according to the prosecution.

Kamar said Mahanta was granted bail against a bond of Rs 50,000. The Assam Police SIT arrested her in 2025 after hours of questioning as part of the investigation into the singer’s death.

Her release on bail followed a petition filed before the High Court. Assam Police now plans to challenge both bail orders before the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant Faces Non-Bailable Warrant In 2010 Suicide Case

What Happened To Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, in a scuba diving accident. He had been due to perform at the Northeast India Festival the following day.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, who had organised the festival since 2013, was also arrested in connection with the case. In August, the Supreme Court directed the Assam government to ensure a diligent and speedy trial against him over the criminal charges linked to the singer’s death.

Garg was a celebrated singer, composer, musician, actor and filmmaker who recorded music in several languages. He gained widespread recognition beyond Assam with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from the 2006 Hindi film Gangster. Despite his success across India, he remained closely associated with Assamese music and culture.

(With inputs from IANS)