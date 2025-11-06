Actor and musician Namit Das took to social media to celebrate Zohran Mamdani’s historic election as the first Muslim mayor of New York City. The Wake Up Sid and Ankhon Dekhi actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post revisiting his friendship with Zohran, offering a glimpse into their creative bond from years ago.

Namit Shares Throwback From 2017 Rehearsals

In his post, Namit shared a series of nostalgic photos from 2017, when the two were rehearsing for Monsoon Wedding: The Musical in New York City. He wrote, “This was back in 2017 — when Zohran was still a rapper and we were rehearsing for Monsoon Wedding: The Musical in NYC, during our stint with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.”

The actor described the connection as personal, expressing immense pride in Zohran’s achievement. “The little that I know about American politics… and given how shy I am about posting about famous friends… this truly feels like a personal victory. I’m so, so happy for Zohran — who’s now gone on to lead the same city he once envisioned with hope and purpose — and equally for Mira and Mahmoud,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namit Das (@namitdas)

A Personal and Emotional Tribute

Reflecting on their time together, Namit’s message captured warmth and admiration. He wrote, “Looking back at all the times we’ve spent together, and the conversations we’ve shared, this moment just feels right. Congratulations, Zohran! Our interactions may have been few, but your warm hugs and kind words have always stayed with me. You are a special man, and the world needs your filter — the one that sees the simplest truths so clearly.”

A Celebration That Feels Personal

In his closing note, Namit posted a joyful memory from a past gathering, writing, “As for this picture — it was just a small, friendly gathering where we were twinning and dancing to the same Bollywood song. Congratulations to the whole family. Congratulations, Mira! I wish I were closer to give you a big hug right now — but here’s one, virtually. This is massive. This is historic. And it feels deeply personal… because it’s happening to people I love and respect so much.”

Zohran Mamdani, the son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Ugandan-Indian scholar Mahmood Mamdani, received widespread praise following his election. Celebrities such as Shabana Azmi, Spike Lee, and Mark Ruffalo also shared congratulatory messages on social media, marking the occasion as a milestone in American political history.