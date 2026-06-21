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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZendaya ‘Fell Hard’ for Tom Holland After His Viral ‘Umbrella’ Drag Performance

Zendaya ‘Fell Hard’ for Tom Holland After His Viral ‘Umbrella’ Drag Performance

Tom Holland and Zendaya reportedly started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man and are now married.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zendaya impressed by Tom Holland's 2017 drag performance.
  • Holland's confident
  • Source stated Zendaya
  • A stylist recently hinted at their private marriage.

Hollywood actress Zendaya was impressed by Tom Holland when he dressed in drag for a performance of Rihanna's ‘Umbrella on Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017. The actress reportedly fell for the actor owing to his fun and unfiltered side, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actor, now 30, donned a vinyl halter-neck corset with silver buttons down the front, paired with matching shorts with white trim, inspired by the 38-year-old singer's costume in the 2007 track's music video, and the actress, now 29, became "smitten".

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper that Zendaya "fell hard for him" after watching the now viral act. They added, "It's not just sexy, but it shows how amazingly talented he is. It takes a lot of confidence for a straight guy to pull off drag”.

When he was announced as Spider–Man, people were taken aback because he's slightly wimpy. But what he lacks in stature he more than makes up for in talent”, she added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Zendaya faced off against Tom on ‘Lip Sync Battle’ in 2017, as part of promotion for their film that year, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. And she laughed after watching him perform, with the source saying, "You can see the shock on her face, but then the admiration. I'm sure it's something they will show their kids one day”.

Zendaya performed renditions of 40-year-old Bruno Mars' 24K Magic and 55-year-old Erykah Badu's Tyrone.

Earlier this year, Zendaya's 47-year-old stylist, Law Roach, suggested that she and Tom got married in private during an appearance on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What impressed Zendaya about Tom Holland?

Zendaya was impressed by Tom Holland's drag performance of Rihanna's 'Umbrella' on Lip Sync Battle in 2017. She reportedly fell for his fun and unfiltered side, and his confidence.

What did Tom Holland wear for his 'Umbrella' performance?

Tom Holland donned a vinyl halter-neck corset with silver buttons and matching shorts. This outfit was inspired by Rihanna's costume from her 2007 music video for 'Umbrella'.

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland appear on Lip Sync Battle?

Zendaya and Tom Holland faced off on 'Lip Sync Battle' in 2017. Their appearance was part of the promotional activities for their film, 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

What songs did Zendaya perform on Lip Sync Battle?

Zendaya performed renditions of Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' and Erykah Badu's 'Tyrone'. She competed against Tom Holland in the 2017 episode.

Has there been any speculation about Zendaya and Tom Holland's marriage?

Yes, earlier this year, Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, suggested they might have gotten married in private. He hinted at this during a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles.

Published at : 21 Jun 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland Zendaya ENtertainment News
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