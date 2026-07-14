Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Other public figures urged ending fast; Parliament march nears.

Actor Zeenat Aman has extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for 17 days. Expressing concern over his deteriorating health, she urged the Indian government to engage in peaceful dialogue instead of allowing the situation to worsen. Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party's protest on June 28 over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and has continued his fast despite worsening health complications. His condition has also prompted several prominent writers, actors, and filmmakers to appeal for an end to the indefinite hunger strike before further damage occurs.

Zeenat Aman Appeals For Dialogue

Zeenat Aman shared a photograph of Sonam Wangchuk on Instagram and voiced concern over his prolonged fast. Referring to reports about his health, she wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."

Quoting a news report, she added, "I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

The veteran actor also highlighted Wangchuk's contributions, calling him the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the Ice Stupa, an education reformer in Ladakh, an environmental campaigner, and the inspiration behind Aamir Khan's beloved character, Phunsukh Wangdu, in 3 Idiots.

Appealing to the Centre, she wrote, "With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India." She further added, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all."

Hunger Strike Enters Day 17

The Cockroach Janata Party has been staging a protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The organisation has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

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According to the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.5 kilograms during the fast. His latest medical parameters recorded a blood pressure of 107/70 mmHg and a blood glucose level of 67 mg/dL. Another protester, AISA activist Deepak, who had also been fasting since June 28, was admitted to RML Hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated.

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t Want Phunsukh Wangdu To Die’: Omi Vaidya Reacts As Sonam Wangchuk Loses 8.5 kg, Blood Pressure At 109/70 mm Hg

Public Figures Voice Concern

Wangchuk's health has drawn support from several public figures. Writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak, and others jointly appealed to the Cockroach Janata Party to call off the indefinite hunger strike. Their statement read, "We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength, and leadership in the days to come."

As concerns over Sonam Wangchuk's health continue to grow, calls for dialogue are becoming louder. With the proposed Parliament march approaching, attention is now on whether the government will respond to the repeated appeals for talks.





