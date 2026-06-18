Bollywood icon Zeenat Aman has once again grabbed attention, this time for her heartfelt views on religion and identity. In a recent interview, the actress spoke candidly about her family background, revealing how growing up amid different faiths and cultures shaped her outlook on life.

Zeenat Aman Hindu Name

During a conversation with News18's Amrit Ratna 2026, Zeenat Aman revealed that her birth name was Laliteshwari. Speaking about her childhood, she shared that her mother, Vardhini, was a deeply religious Hindu who spent hours every day in prayer and played a significant role in her upbringing.

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Why Zeenat Aman Never Chose One Religion

When asked about her faith, the veteran actress made it clear that she does not identify with any single religion. "My mother was Hindu, my father and husband were Muslim, and my stepfather was German. I also studied in a Catholic school. Because of this, I never felt the need to adopt one religion," she said.

Zeenat further explained that she respects all faiths and believes every religion teaches people the right values. According to her, humanity and love are the principles she chooses to live by.

“I am not religious because I have seen things very closely. My mother was Hindu, my father was Muslim, and the father of my children is also Muslim. I studied in a Catholic school, and my stepfather is German, so I was exposed to a very global way of life. Because of that, I never felt the need to adhere to any particular religion. All religions are good; no religion teaches you to do anything wrong. I believe in humanity, kindness, peace, equality, and love for people and animals. That is my religion.”

The actress shared that being surrounded by people from different religious and cultural backgrounds helped her develop a broader perspective on life. Instead of focusing on differences, she learned to value compassion, kindness and mutual respect.

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From Miss Asia Pacific To Bollywood Superstar

Zeenat Aman first rose to fame after winning the Miss Asia Pacific title in 1970. Her breakthrough came with Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), which turned her into an overnight sensation.

She later delivered several iconic hits, including Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Qurbani and Insaaf Ka Tarazu, becoming one of the most successful actresses of the 1970s and 1980s.

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Stepped Away From Films, Returned Stronger

After marrying Mazhar Khan in 1985, Zeenat Aman took a step back from the film industry. However, she later returned to the big screen with projects such as Bhopal Express, Boom and Panipat.

Over the years, she shared screen space with legendary stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Dev Anand, Dharmendra and Rishi Kapoor, cementing her place among Bollywood's most celebrated actresses.