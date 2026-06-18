Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZeenat Aman Opens Up On Multicultural Roots, Lesser-Known Hindu Name: 'I'm Not Religious'

Zeenat Aman Opens Up On Multicultural Roots, Lesser-Known Hindu Name: 'I'm Not Religious'

Zeenat Aman opened up about her mixed cultural upbringing, revealing why she never chose a religion. Calling humanity and love her true faith, the actress said every religion teaches the right path.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fans praised her powerful message of universal humanity and love.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did her family background influence Zeenat Aman's outlook on life?

Being surrounded by different religious and cultural backgrounds helped her develop a broader perspective. She learned to value compassion, kindness, and mutual respect.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Religion Zeenat Aman Culture
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Zeenat Aman Opens Up On Multicultural Roots, Lesser-Known Hindu Name: 'I'm Not Religious'
Zeenat Aman Opens Up On Multicultural Roots, Lesser-Known Hindu Name: 'I'm Not Religious'
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’
Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’
Celebrities
Dhurandhar Song Rules No 1 Spot For 7 Months; Cocktail 2’s ‘Mashooqa’ Climbs To Number 2 - Check Full List
Dhurandhar Song Rules No 1 Spot For 7 Months; Cocktail 2’s ‘Mashooqa’ Climbs To Number 2 - Check Full List
Celebrities
Pawan Kalyan Wins Legal Battle As Bengaluru Court Directs X, Google And Meta To Remove Defamatory Content
Pawan Kalyan Wins Legal Battle As Bengaluru Court Directs X, Google And Meta To Remove Defamatory Content
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL CRISIS: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel Amid Ideology Row, Party Issues Notices
SENA UBT CRISIS: Sanjay Raut Issues Notice to Rebel MPs, Warns of Action Over Defection Row
POLITICAL BREAKTHROUGH: 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs Rebel, Cite Ideological Drift and Party Concerns
POLITICAL BREAKING: Shiv Sena UBT Split Deepens as Rebel MPs Skip Key Meeting in Parliament
OPPOSITION ATTACK: Congress Slams BJP Over Shiv Sena Split, Calls It Attack on Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget