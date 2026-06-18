Being surrounded by different religious and cultural backgrounds helped her develop a broader perspective. She learned to value compassion, kindness, and mutual respect.
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Zeenat Aman Opens Up On Multicultural Roots, Lesser-Known Hindu Name: 'I'm Not Religious'
Zeenat Aman opened up about her mixed cultural upbringing, revealing why she never chose a religion. Calling humanity and love her true faith, the actress said every religion teaches the right path.
- Fans praised her powerful message of universal humanity and love.
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How did her family background influence Zeenat Aman's outlook on life?
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