Veteran Bollywood figure Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan, passed away on Thursday morning at her Mumbai residence. She was 81 and had reportedly been suffering from age-related health complications.

Known for her quiet grace and timeless elegance, Zarine was a beloved matriarch of the Khan family and a well-known name in Mumbai’s social and film circles. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children — Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Zayed Khan.

A Life of Grace and Family Love

Zarine Khan’s final Instagram post, shared in July on her birthday, now stands as a poignant reminder of a life filled with warmth and togetherness. The post, a cheerful photo dump from her celebration, captured candid family moments — from smiling with her son Zayed Khan and daughter Sussanne Khan to a group portrait featuring Sanjay Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

She had simply captioned it, “Happiness ❤️” — a word that beautifully summed up her essence.

Her daughter Sussanne Khan had also marked the day with a heartfelt post, writing, "Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are... all that I do and all that I create in my life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind, and my grit... I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.”

A Beautiful Journey On and Beyond Screen

Long before becoming the matriarch of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families, Zarine had her own brush with cinema. She appeared in classic Hindi films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Her love story with Sanjay Khan has been one for the ages. The couple famously met at a bus stop before marrying in 1966 — a bond that lasted nearly six decades. Their enduring relationship and family values have long been admired by fans and colleagues alike.

As the film industry and well-wishers mourn her passing, Zarine Khan will be remembered for her dignity, warmth, and the legacy she leaves behind through her family and her graceful presence.