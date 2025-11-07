Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesZarine Khan Passes Away At 81: Bollywood Mourns The Loss of Sanjay Khan’s Wife & Sussanne Khan’s Mother

Zarine Khan Passes Away At 81: Bollywood Mourns The Loss of Sanjay Khan’s Wife & Sussanne Khan’s Mother

Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne and Zayed Khan, passed away at 81. Known for her grace and legacy, she leaves behind a family adored by Bollywood.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Veteran Bollywood figure Zarine Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother of Sussanne Khan and Zayed Khan, passed away on Thursday morning at her Mumbai residence. She was 81 and had reportedly been suffering from age-related health complications.

Known for her quiet grace and timeless elegance, Zarine was a beloved matriarch of the Khan family and a well-known name in Mumbai’s social and film circles. She is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and their four children — Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Simone Arora, and Zayed Khan.

A Life of Grace and Family Love

Zarine Khan’s final Instagram post, shared in July on her birthday, now stands as a poignant reminder of a life filled with warmth and togetherness. The post, a cheerful photo dump from her celebration, captured candid family moments — from smiling with her son Zayed Khan and daughter Sussanne Khan to a group portrait featuring Sanjay Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora.

She had simply captioned it, “Happiness ❤️” — a word that beautifully summed up her essence.

Her daughter Sussanne Khan had also marked the day with a heartfelt post, writing, "Mama Mia. My My.. what an amazing Mama you are... all that I do and all that I create in my life have to do with the way you formed my heart, my mind, and my grit... I am so honoured and grateful to be your little girl.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zarine Khan (@zarinekhan1207)

A Beautiful Journey On and Beyond Screen

Long before becoming the matriarch of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families, Zarine had her own brush with cinema. She appeared in classic Hindi films such as Tere Ghar Ke Saamne and Ek Phool Do Mali.

Her love story with Sanjay Khan has been one for the ages. The couple famously met at a bus stop before marrying in 1966 — a bond that lasted nearly six decades. Their enduring relationship and family values have long been admired by fans and colleagues alike.

As the film industry and well-wishers mourn her passing, Zarine Khan will be remembered for her dignity, warmth, and the legacy she leaves behind through her family and her graceful presence.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zarine Khan Death Zarine Khan Passes Away Sanjay Khan Wife Sussanne Khan Mother Zayed Khan Mother Zarine Khan Family
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dogs To Be Moved To Shelter Homes, Directs Civic Bodies To Form Patrolling Teams
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget