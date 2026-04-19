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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘At Least We Part With These Memories’: Zanai Bhosle Shares Rare Childhood Video With Grandmother Asha Bhosle

‘At Least We Part With These Memories’: Zanai Bhosle Shares Rare Childhood Video With Grandmother Asha Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle shared a rare childhood video with grandmother Asha Bhosle alongside an emotional tribute, remembering the music legend with love.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zanai Bhosle shares childhood video of grandmother Asha Bhosle.
  • The touching clip captures a cherished family moment.
  • Zanai expresses deep loss, cherishing memories of Asha.
  • Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, aged 92.

Days after the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in. Among the most moving has come from her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who has been remembering the icon through personal photos, cherished memories and emotional notes.

On Sunday, April 19, Zanai shared a rare video from her childhood Asha Bhosle, giving fans a deeply personal glimpse into their bond.

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Rare Childhood Video Leaves Fans Emotional

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

The touching clip reportedly shows Zanai as a little girl with her grandmother, capturing a warm family moment now treasured even more by admirers.

Sharing the memory, Zanai wrote: “Atleast we part with these memories.”

The brief but emotional message resonated with many fans online, with social media users flooding the comments section with condolences and messages of support.

Earlier Tribute Spoke Of Deep Loss

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

A day earlier, on Saturday evening, Zanai had posted another picture with her grandmother and shared a deeply personal note about coping with the loss.

She wrote: "After a lot of reflection I realise you taught us how to live, but not how to live without you.. you are missed every second, every hour, every minute with every breath we take, but I also know that you live within me…till I hold you in my arms again this way.."

The message quickly gained attention, with many calling it one of the most emotional tributes shared after the singer’s passing.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Speaks To Pawan Kalyan After Surgery, Actor-Politician Says ‘I Remain Grateful’

India Bid Farewell To Asha Bhosle With State Honours

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai after health complications, according to multiple reports. She was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park, where family members, public figures and admirers gathered to pay their respects.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Asha Bhosle's granddaughter that has been sharing tributes?

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has been sharing heartfelt tributes and personal memories of the legendary singer.

What kind of content has Zanai Bhosle shared to honor her grandmother?

Zanai Bhosle has shared personal photos, cherished memories, and emotional notes, including a rare childhood video of herself with Asha Bhosle.

When and where did Asha Bhosle pass away?

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to health complications.

How was Asha Bhosle laid to rest?

Asha Bhosle was laid to rest with full state honors at Shivaji Park, with family, public figures, and admirers in attendance.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle ENtertainment News Zanai Bhosle Asha Bhosle Tribute
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