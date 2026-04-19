Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zanai Bhosle shares childhood video of grandmother Asha Bhosle.

The touching clip captures a cherished family moment.

Zanai expresses deep loss, cherishing memories of Asha.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, aged 92.

Days after the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, heartfelt tributes continue to pour in. Among the most moving has come from her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, who has been remembering the icon through personal photos, cherished memories and emotional notes.

On Sunday, April 19, Zanai shared a rare video from her childhood Asha Bhosle, giving fans a deeply personal glimpse into their bond.

ALSO READ: Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail Wins Femina Miss India 2026 Crown, Celebs Celebrate Grand Night

Rare Childhood Video Leaves Fans Emotional

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

The touching clip reportedly shows Zanai as a little girl with her grandmother, capturing a warm family moment now treasured even more by admirers.

Sharing the memory, Zanai wrote: “Atleast we part with these memories.”

The brief but emotional message resonated with many fans online, with social media users flooding the comments section with condolences and messages of support.

Earlier Tribute Spoke Of Deep Loss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

A day earlier, on Saturday evening, Zanai had posted another picture with her grandmother and shared a deeply personal note about coping with the loss.

She wrote: "After a lot of reflection I realise you taught us how to live, but not how to live without you.. you are missed every second, every hour, every minute with every breath we take, but I also know that you live within me…till I hold you in my arms again this way.."

The message quickly gained attention, with many calling it one of the most emotional tributes shared after the singer’s passing.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Speaks To Pawan Kalyan After Surgery, Actor-Politician Says ‘I Remain Grateful’

India Bid Farewell To Asha Bhosle With State Honours

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai after health complications, according to multiple reports. She was laid to rest with full state honours at Shivaji Park, where family members, public figures and admirers gathered to pay their respects.