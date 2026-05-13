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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Zabardast Picture Hai Dhurandhar’: Mumbai Traffic Cop’s Viral Fanboy Moment With Rakesh Bedi

‘Zabardast Picture Hai Dhurandhar’: Mumbai Traffic Cop’s Viral Fanboy Moment With Rakesh Bedi

Rakesh Bedi joked, "Ab challan mat kaat dena," after traffic cops recognised him for his role in Dhurandhar, and praised the film.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Traffic police officers recognize actor Rakesh Bedi.
  • Cops praise Bedi for his role in 'Dhurandhar'.
  • Officers recall Bedi's past iconic film performances.
  • Bedi jokes with officers about traffic challans.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi had a heartwarming run-in with traffic police officers recently, and the Internet cannot get enough of it. A video from the YouTube show The Bombay Journey captured the moment when on-duty officers spotted Bedi at a traffic signal and instantly turned into fans, showering him with praise for his role in Dhurandhar.

The video later made its way to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: "It's not every day you see the traffic squad turn into fanboys!"

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Mashable India | A Fork Media Group Co. (@mashable.india)

'Zabardast Picture Hai': Cops Gush Over Dhurandhar

What started as a routine stop at a traffic signal quickly turned into an impromptu fan interaction. One of the officers shook hands with Bedi and said, "Zabardast picture hai Dhurandhar," adding that he had watched it in a theatre and thoroughly enjoyed it. Another officer joined in soon after and clicked a selfie with the actor.

The officers also recalled his performances in Tiranga, alongside Nana Patekar, and brought up his work with Salman Khan as well. Through it all, they had no idea the entire interaction was being filmed.

Keeping his trademark comic timing intact, Bedi jokingly said, "Abhi mere gaadi ka challan mat kaat dena," sending the officers into fits of laughter.

What's Next For Rakesh Bedi

Bedi's portrayal of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been one of the most talked-about performances of the film, with a major character twist becoming a key highlight for audiences. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The first part collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while the second surpassed that figure in just three weeks, earning over Rs 1,700 crore globally.

Fans in the comments section were clearly moved by the video. "Artists live for this type of meet-up and praise," one user wrote, while another added, "I am happy he is getting that appreciation and fame now. It's late, but it's good."

Bedi will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a David Dhawan romantic comedy also starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, set to release on June 5.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened when Rakesh Bedi encountered traffic police?

Traffic police officers at a signal recognized Rakesh Bedi and expressed their admiration for his role in the film Dhurandhar, showering him with praise.

Which film were the traffic police officers impressed with?

The officers were particularly impressed with Rakesh Bedi's performance in the film Dhurandhar, with one mentioning he saw it in a theatre and enjoyed it.

Did Rakesh Bedi have any humorous interaction with the police?

Yes, Bedi jokingly asked the officers not to issue him a traffic challan, which made them laugh.

What was Rakesh Bedi's role in Dhurandhar?

Bedi played Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and his performance, including a character twist, was a highlight.

What is Rakesh Bedi's upcoming project?

Rakesh Bedi will next be seen in the David Dhawan romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, scheduled for release on June 5.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakesh Bedi Dhurandar The Revenge Jameel Jamali Rakesh Bedi Dhurandhar
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