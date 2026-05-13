‘Zabardast Picture Hai Dhurandhar’: Mumbai Traffic Cop’s Viral Fanboy Moment With Rakesh Bedi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic police officers recognize actor Rakesh Bedi.

Cops praise Bedi for his role in 'Dhurandhar'.

Officers recall Bedi's past iconic film performances.

Bedi jokes with officers about traffic challans.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi had a heartwarming run-in with traffic police officers recently, and the Internet cannot get enough of it. A video from the YouTube show The Bombay Journey captured the moment when on-duty officers spotted Bedi at a traffic signal and instantly turned into fans, showering him with praise for his role in Dhurandhar.

The video later made its way to Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: "It's not every day you see the traffic squad turn into fanboys!"

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'Zabardast Picture Hai': Cops Gush Over Dhurandhar

What started as a routine stop at a traffic signal quickly turned into an impromptu fan interaction. One of the officers shook hands with Bedi and said, "Zabardast picture hai Dhurandhar," adding that he had watched it in a theatre and thoroughly enjoyed it. Another officer joined in soon after and clicked a selfie with the actor.

The officers also recalled his performances in Tiranga, alongside Nana Patekar, and brought up his work with Salman Khan as well. Through it all, they had no idea the entire interaction was being filmed.

Keeping his trademark comic timing intact, Bedi jokingly said, "Abhi mere gaadi ka challan mat kaat dena," sending the officers into fits of laughter.

What's Next For Rakesh Bedi

Bedi's portrayal of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been one of the most talked-about performances of the film, with a major character twist becoming a key highlight for audiences. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The first part collected over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while the second surpassed that figure in just three weeks, earning over Rs 1,700 crore globally.

Fans in the comments section were clearly moved by the video. "Artists live for this type of meet-up and praise," one user wrote, while another added, "I am happy he is getting that appreciation and fame now. It's late, but it's good."

Bedi will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a David Dhawan romantic comedy also starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, set to release on June 5.