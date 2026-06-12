Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL cricketer messaged Sejal Pawar, denying his relationship.

He allegedly called his girlfriend

Social media users widely speculated Yuzvendra Chahal was the player.

This adds to Pawar's recent public controversies.

Another video from comedian and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More’s show in Gurugram has gone viral on social media and started a conversation. In the video, MBBS student Sejal Pawar claims that an IPL cricketer once messaged her despite being in a relationship. She further alleged that when paparazzi later spotted the cricketer with a woman, he dismissed her as “just a best friend” when questioned about it. While Pawar did not reveal any names, many social media users have speculated that she may have been referring to cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been linked to RJ Mahvash following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

What Did Sejal Pawar Claim?

In the viral crowdwork video, Pranit More asks Pawar whether any celebrity has ever messaged her. She responds by saying that an IPL cricketer had reached out to her. Although she did not disclose the player’s identity or team, she shared a few details that started the chatter. When asked whether the cricketer was well-known, Pawar replied in the affirmative and revealed that she had responded to his message.

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“I replied to him. He had a girlfriend at the time, but he never told me about it. Later, paparazzi spotted him with a woman. When I asked him about her, he said she was his best friend. But she wasn’t just his best friend,” Pawar said in the video.

Look at the way Sejal Pawar revealed during Pranit More's show that many cricketers were messaging her. She even exposed one cricketer. 👀



Now, it seems that everyone must have figured out by now who those cricketers are.



Can anyone guess their names? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/K1IMqUwWx8 — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) June 11, 2026

Following this, several social media users began guessing the cricketer’s identity in the comments section.

“Looks like Chahal,” one user wrote.

Another guessed, “Prithvi Shaw.”

A third commented, “Prithvi Shaw or Ayush Badoni.”

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Sejal Pawar also made headlines on Thursday after alleged leaked chats claimed that she had dated cricketers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Badoni. The chats also contained allegations that she had cheated on multiple partners. However, ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims. Neither any of the cricketers has issued statements.

Sejal Pawar Controversy

Sejal Pawar, an MBBS student at Mumbai’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, has recently been at the centre of controversy over comments she made during a segment of Pranit More’s show. She faced criticism after she claimed to measure the genitals of male cadavers during anatomy sessions.

Following the backlash, Pawar posted an apology video on social media. However, she later deleted the video, removed her Instagram posts and profile picture, and unfollowed all accounts on the platform. She subsequently issued a fresh statement addressing the controversy. Pawar also lost several followers in the process.

“I genuinely want to address a clip from a recent video that has been circulating. Having watched it back, I completely understand why people were upset by what I said. The topic is a sensitive one, and my comments came across in a way they shouldn’t have. While there was never any intention to disrespect anyone, I recognise that impact matters more than intent,” she said.

The statement further read, “As a student, this has been a learning experience for me, and it has made me reflect on the way I communicate, especially when discussing subjects that deserve greater thought and sensitivity. To everyone who was disappointed or hurt by the clip, I understand what went wrong and I am genuinely sorry for that. I will ensure that this never happens again.”

Pawar has since deactivated or deleted her Instagram account.