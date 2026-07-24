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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'You're A B***** Thief': Amaal Mallik Launches Scathing Attack On Tanishk Bagchi Over Saiyaara Credits

'You're A B***** Thief': Amaal Mallik Launches Scathing Attack On Tanishk Bagchi Over Saiyaara Credits

Amaal Mallik has launched a scathing attack on Tanishk Bagchi, accusing him of taking undue credit for Saiyaara, copying music, and using paid PR. The explosive allegations, made on X amid the royalty debate.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

Amaal Mallik has intensified the ongoing music royalty debate by launching a blistering attack on fellow composer Tanishk Bagchi through a series of posts on X. Without naming him directly at first, Amaal referred to Bagchi as "Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals" before accusing him of taking undue credit for Saiyaara, using paid public relations campaigns, and copying music. He also made several other serious allegations concerning industry conduct and past collaborations. While Bagchi is yet to respond publicly, Amaal's remarks have added a fresh and controversial chapter to the growing dispute surrounding music ownership and creative recognition.

Saiyaara Credit Row

Amaal Mallik alleged that Tanishk Bagchi secured composer credits for Saiyaara despite the song originally belonging to Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami. According to him, the original creators chose to remain silent out of respect. "If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know," Amaal wrote.

 

He further claimed that if the original version, Saiyaan Mere, is released, "the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya."

Royalty Debate And Fresh Allegations

The composer also revisited the ongoing royalty controversy, stating that he had urged fellow composers years ago to unite against remakes rather than accept such projects. "Stop crying now like a little bitch about royalties when I had told you & many others to be united," he wrote, referring to remakes including Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Masakali.

Amaal defended Yash Raj Films, describing the production house as "the clearest, most legal and easiest production house to work with". He questioned why Bagchi criticised the banner despite continuing to compose for its films. The composer also accused Bagchi of privately criticising music labels while remaining silent publicly and alleged that his original compositions were copied from multiple sources.

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Personal Jibes And Final Warning

Apart from professional accusations, Amaal accused Bagchi of relying on paid PR campaigns and pretending to maintain cordial relations behind the scenes. He also levelled serious allegations regarding projects and interactions within the music industry, though these remain unverified.

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Ending his lengthy post with a direct warning, Amaal wrote, "This is a statutory warning, don’t f**k with me, you’ll regret it and how…. Don’t mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there’s only one rule here. When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs." As of now, Tanishk Bagchi has not issued a public response to Amaal Mallik's latest allegations.

With both composers now at the centre of a heated public dispute, the controversy has shifted beyond royalties to allegations over creative credit, industry ethics and professional conduct. Whether the claims lead to further responses or legal action remains to be seen.

 

 

 

 

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tanishk Bagchi Amaal Mallik Saiyaara Controversy Music Royalty Row Amaal Mallik Allegations Tanishk Bagchi News
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