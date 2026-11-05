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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'You Poured Everything Into This One': Alia Bhatt's Emotional Note For Ranbir Kapoor As Ramayana Releases

'You Poured Everything Into This One': Alia Bhatt's Emotional Note For Ranbir Kapoor As Ramayana Releases

Alia Bhatt celebrates Ramayana's theatrical release by sharing adorable pictures of Ranbir Kapoor spending time with daughter Raha on the film's sets.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
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  • Nitesh Tiwari directs; Deol, Yash also play key roles.

As Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5, Alia Bhatt marked the occasion with a special social media post. The actress shared adorable behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, from the film’s sets and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. The photographs offer a glimpse of the actor balancing his demanding shoot with precious moments with his little daughter. The pictures were taken when Alia visited the sets with Raha. Ranbir, who appears to be shooting for an action sequence in his Lord Rama look, is seen taking time out to spend with his daughter. 

Alia Bhatt's Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia expressed how proud she was of Ranbir and everyone involved in bringing the film to life. Her note also highlighted how the actor managed to balance his commitment to the project with his role as a father. Alia wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her.

Also Read: 'A Tragedy Deserves Empathy': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Slams Critics Linking 'Animal' To Andhra Chainsaw Attack

So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.” The photographs quickly caught fans' attention, particularly the affectionate moment between Ranbir and Raha. The actress also kept her daughter's face covered with a heart emoji in the pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

‘Ramayana’ Releases In Theatres

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others. The first instalment of the two-part adaptation of the epic released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive in 2028.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 'Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend' a single film or part of a series?

It is a two-part adaptation of the epic. The first part released on November 5, 2026, and the second part is scheduled to arrive in 2028.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 06:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ramayana Raha Kapoor Ramayana BTS Photos
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