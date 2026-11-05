Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nitesh Tiwari directs; Deol, Yash also play key roles.

As Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5, Alia Bhatt marked the occasion with a special social media post. The actress shared adorable behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir with their daughter, Raha Kapoor, from the film’s sets and penned a heartfelt note for her husband. The photographs offer a glimpse of the actor balancing his demanding shoot with precious moments with his little daughter. The pictures were taken when Alia visited the sets with Raha. Ranbir, who appears to be shooting for an action sequence in his Lord Rama look, is seen taking time out to spend with his daughter.

Alia Bhatt's Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Alia expressed how proud she was of Ranbir and everyone involved in bringing the film to life. Her note also highlighted how the actor managed to balance his commitment to the project with his role as a father. Alia wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her.

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So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.” The photographs quickly caught fans' attention, particularly the affectionate moment between Ranbir and Raha. The actress also kept her daughter's face covered with a heart emoji in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

‘Ramayana’ Releases In Theatres

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, among others. The first instalment of the two-part adaptation of the epic released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled to arrive in 2028.