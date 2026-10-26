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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘You Just Spoiled My Whole Career’: Love Gill Lashes Out At ScoutOP After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Appearance On Bigg Boss

‘You Just Spoiled My Whole Career’: Love Gill Lashes Out At ScoutOP After Kaashvi Hiranandani's Appearance On Bigg Boss

Following Kaashvi Hiranandani's visit, Love Gill confronted Scout OP on Bigg Boss, accusing him of wrecking her public image and declaring, "You just spoiled my whole career."

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scout promised to set boundaries; social media remains divided.

In the aftermath of popular streamer Kaashvi Hiranandani’s high-voltage confrontation with Scout OP on Weekend Ka Vaar, the house witnessed an intense emotional storm. A visibly shattered Love Gill completely broke down, confronting Scout OP and directly holding him responsible for ruining her image and career.

Love Gill Breaks Down: ‘Mere Character Ki Tune Dhajiyan Uda Di’

In the newly dropped promo, Love Gill is seen unable to hold back her tears, sitting in absolute distress as the fallout of Kaashvi’s visit begins to sink in. Calling out Scout for staying quiet and failing to defend their dynamic, Love vented her anger and heartbreak. "Mere character ki tune dhajiyan uda di. Bahar jaakar kya bolenge log mere baare mein? Jo cheezein hui, woh erase nahi hongi social media se. You just spoiled my whole career!" [You have completely destroyed my character/image. What will people say about me when I go outside? The things that have happened won't be erased from social media, You just spoiled my whole career!"] she screamed in despair.

ALSO READ:Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Vijay Deverakonda Proposal Row: ‘Would Do It A Thousand Times’

Caught in the eye of the storm, Scout OP looked helpless as Love unleashed her bottled-up frustration. Attempting to pacify her, Scout insisted that he was trying to handle the matter with patience. "Cheezein jo bahar dikh rahi thi, uspar main work karunga. Main boundaries set karunga jisse aapko hurt na ho. Main isse zyada kya kar sakta hoon? Bahar nikaal do show se," [I will work on how things were being perceived outside. I will set boundaries so that you don't get hurt. What more can I do than this? Just kick me out of the show]. 

 
 
 
 
 
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Social Media Divided

The promo has set social media ablaze, with fans split straight down the middle: Team Love Gill argue that she is being unfairly targeted and scapegoated, pointing out that both individuals contributed equally to the dynamic. Team Scout & Kaashvi maintain that the boundaries were visibly crossed and that Kaashvi was well within her rights to set the record straight. With nominations looming and emotional friction at an all-time high, it remains to be seen whether the Scout–Love equation has officially reached its expiration date.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s GF Apologises To Love Gill For 'Insensitive' Words, Says She Never Intended To Encourage Hate

The Kaashvi Hiranandani Confrontation That Triggered It All

The confrontation stems from Kaashvi Hiranandani’s appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar stage. Kaashvi had brutally blasted Scout over his growing proximity to Love inside the house, calling out the blurred boundaries and viral moments, including the controversial massage clips. Kaashvi directly warned Scout that he had allegedly fallen into an emotional trap, urging him to maintain distance and respect his commitments outside. The feedback left Scout rattled, but inside the house, the narrative turned disastrous for Love Gill, who felt vilified on national television while Scout emerged relatively shielded.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did social media react to the incident involving Love Gill, Scout OP, and Kaashvi Hiranandani?

Social media is divided. Some fans support Love Gill, believing she's unfairly targeted, while others support Scout and Kaashvi, arguing that boundaries were visibly crossed.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 26 Oct 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kaashvi Hiranandani Bigg Boss 20 Love Gill Scout OP
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