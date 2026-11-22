Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar praised Ranveer Singh's '83 Kapil Dev portrayal.

He believed Ranveer could excel as a cricketer, inviting him to bowl.

Sachin light-heartedly noted cricketers often display acting skills.

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a light-hearted exchange with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai. During their conversation, Sachin praised Ranveer's performance as former India captain Kapil Dev in the 2021 film '83' and said he could see the actor doing well as a cricketer.

The interaction took a fun turn when Ranveer asked Sachin to imagine a role reversal between them. The question led to a nostalgic conversation about India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph and the actor's portrayal of one of the team's most celebrated players.

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Sachin Tendulkar Praises Ranveer Singh's Performance In '83'

During the event, Ranveer asked Sachin, "If we role-reverse, who do you think would make a good cricketer and who do you think would make a good actor?"

Sachin responded with a playful reference to cricket, saying, "That's a googly! You were fast bowling in the movie, right? But I'm not kidding. You got it spot on."

The former India batter then recalled watching Kapil Dev and the team's memorable World Cup victory in 1983. He said Ranveer's performance was convincing enough for him to picture the actor on the cricket field.

Sachin added, "We grew up watching Kapil Paaji and I can say you can because I'm talking about the 1983 World Cup where it all started. That was when my journey started. So, it must be you".

He also invited Ranveer to join him for a bowling session, saying, "Come on the nets and bowl for me sometime". The invitation appeared to leave the actor deeply touched.

Sachin Tendulkar Says Cricketers Have Acting Skills Too

Responding to the second part of Ranveer's question, Sachin joked that cricketers aren't entirely unfamiliar with acting. He pointed out that players sometimes have to put on an act on the field, while several have also appeared in films. During the conversation, he mentioned former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan.

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About '83'

Directed and written by Kabir Khan, '83' tells the story of India's historic victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev's captaincy. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and was jointly backed by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala.

(With inputs from IANS)