Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi praised 'Still Alive', calling it a refreshing mix of humor and emotional storytelling that keeps audiences engaged. They described Samay Raina as a rockstar and a superb talent.
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'You Cannot Get Better Entertainment Than This': Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi Review Samay Raina’s Still Alive
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi reviewed Samay Raina’s Still Alive, praising its emotional storytelling and unique comedy style. They called the performance impactful and engaging.
- Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi praised Samay Raina's special.
- They highlighted its blend of humour and emotional storytelling.
- Sethi called Raina
- The special focuses on narrative, differing from traditional stand-up.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi think of Samay Raina's special 'Still Alive'?
How does 'Still Alive' differ from traditional stand-up formats?
'Still Alive' leans heavily into storytelling and personal experiences rather than relying solely on punchlines. This approach allows for a deeper audience connection with the performer.
What specifically impressed Archana Puran Singh's son, Aryamann, about the show?
Aryamann was touched by Samay Raina's honesty and how he dealt with difficult experiences. He found the way Samay presented his journey and overcame challenges to be particularly impactful.
What was Parmeet Sethi's strongest reaction to Samay Raina's performance?
Parmeet Sethi expressed significant admiration, reportedly calling Samay Raina 'a rockstar' and stating it was 'Probably the best stand-up I have watched in my life'.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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