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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'You Cannot Get Better Entertainment Than This': Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi Review Samay Raina’s Still Alive

'You Cannot Get Better Entertainment Than This': Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi Review Samay Raina’s Still Alive

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi reviewed Samay Raina’s Still Alive, praising its emotional storytelling and unique comedy style. They called the performance impactful and engaging.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi praised Samay Raina's special.
  • They highlighted its blend of humour and emotional storytelling.
  • Sethi called Raina
  • The special focuses on narrative, differing from traditional stand-up.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s latest special Still Alive continues to generate strong reactions, and now television couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have also shared their review of the show. The duo praised the performance, calling it a refreshing mix of humour and emotional storytelling that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish.

The review comes as Still Alive, Samay Raina’s post-controversy stand-up special, is trending widely across digital platforms. The show has already sparked discussions for its raw storytelling style, where the comedian blends personal experiences with sharp humour and emotional reflections. According to audience reactions, the special feels different from traditional stand-up formats, focusing more on narrative and lived experiences.

Strong Emotional And Comedy Blend

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi appreciated how Samay balances humour with emotional depth in the special. They highlighted that the performance goes beyond typical jokes and instead offers a more personal and relatable journey. The couple noted that this mix is what makes the show stand out and keeps viewers invested.

Parmeet Sethi, known for his extensive work in films and television, expressed admiration for Samay’s confidence and stage presence. He reportedly referred to him as a strong performer who manages to hold attention even when shifting between comedy and emotional moments. Archana also echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the honesty in his storytelling approach.

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This Man Is A Rockstar

One of the most talked-about moments from their reaction was Parmeet Sethi’s praise, where he called Samay Raina “a rockstar.” The statement has since been widely shared online, reflecting the growing appreciation for the comedian’s evolving style. Archana said “Oh my God, unbelievable.  Samay Raina is unbelievable. Superb. This man is a rockstar." Parmeet also added, “Probably the best stand-up I have watched in my life."

Archana further added “You cannot get better entertainment than this. For one and a half hours, this guy has held you to your seat. He made you cry, he made you laugh out loud. Cheer, applause, this is the hallmark of an ace comedian, of superb talent." Prameet gave the title Dhurandhar to Samay while archana praised it saying “out of this world."

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Archana Puran Singh's son aryamann also shared his feelings after watching the show. He said, “A lot of the things he said in the set were things he had told me when I spoke to him during his home tour. So I knew much of what he was going to say, but the way he has said it, and I had asked him myself, how did you deal with all this? Something like this doesn’t happen to 99.9% of people, so how he dealt with it, how he has come out of it, and the honesty he has shown, that is what truly touched me."

The review also touched upon how Still Alive differs from conventional stand-up sets, as it leans heavily into storytelling rather than only punchlines. This approach, they felt, allows the audience to connect more deeply with the performer.

Growing Buzz Around Still Alive

Samay Raina’s Still Alive has been receiving mixed but strong responses across social media, with many viewers praising its emotional honesty while others debate its format. Despite differing opinions, the special has clearly struck a chord and is being widely discussed.

With celebrities like Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi adding to the conversation, the buzz around the show continues to grow, further cementing its position as one of the most talked-about comedy specials of the moment.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi think of Samay Raina's special 'Still Alive'?

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi praised 'Still Alive', calling it a refreshing mix of humor and emotional storytelling that keeps audiences engaged. They described Samay Raina as a rockstar and a superb talent.

How does 'Still Alive' differ from traditional stand-up formats?

'Still Alive' leans heavily into storytelling and personal experiences rather than relying solely on punchlines. This approach allows for a deeper audience connection with the performer.

What specifically impressed Archana Puran Singh's son, Aryamann, about the show?

Aryamann was touched by Samay Raina's honesty and how he dealt with difficult experiences. He found the way Samay presented his journey and overcame challenges to be particularly impactful.

What was Parmeet Sethi's strongest reaction to Samay Raina's performance?

Parmeet Sethi expressed significant admiration, reportedly calling Samay Raina 'a rockstar' and stating it was 'Probably the best stand-up I have watched in my life'.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parmeet Sethi Archana Puran Singh Stand Up Comedy Samay Raina Still Alive
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