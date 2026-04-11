Stand-up comedian Samay Raina’s latest special Still Alive continues to generate strong reactions, and now television couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have also shared their review of the show. The duo praised the performance, calling it a refreshing mix of humour and emotional storytelling that keeps audiences engaged from start to finish.

The review comes as Still Alive, Samay Raina’s post-controversy stand-up special, is trending widely across digital platforms. The show has already sparked discussions for its raw storytelling style, where the comedian blends personal experiences with sharp humour and emotional reflections. According to audience reactions, the special feels different from traditional stand-up formats, focusing more on narrative and lived experiences.

Strong Emotional And Comedy Blend

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi appreciated how Samay balances humour with emotional depth in the special. They highlighted that the performance goes beyond typical jokes and instead offers a more personal and relatable journey. The couple noted that this mix is what makes the show stand out and keeps viewers invested.

Parmeet Sethi, known for his extensive work in films and television, expressed admiration for Samay’s confidence and stage presence. He reportedly referred to him as a strong performer who manages to hold attention even when shifting between comedy and emotional moments. Archana also echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the honesty in his storytelling approach.

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This Man Is A Rockstar

One of the most talked-about moments from their reaction was Parmeet Sethi’s praise, where he called Samay Raina “a rockstar.” The statement has since been widely shared online, reflecting the growing appreciation for the comedian’s evolving style. Archana said “Oh my God, unbelievable. Samay Raina is unbelievable. Superb. This man is a rockstar." Parmeet also added, “Probably the best stand-up I have watched in my life."

Archana further added “You cannot get better entertainment than this. For one and a half hours, this guy has held you to your seat. He made you cry, he made you laugh out loud. Cheer, applause, this is the hallmark of an ace comedian, of superb talent." Prameet gave the title Dhurandhar to Samay while archana praised it saying “out of this world."

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Archana Puran Singh's son aryamann also shared his feelings after watching the show. He said, “A lot of the things he said in the set were things he had told me when I spoke to him during his home tour. So I knew much of what he was going to say, but the way he has said it, and I had asked him myself, how did you deal with all this? Something like this doesn’t happen to 99.9% of people, so how he dealt with it, how he has come out of it, and the honesty he has shown, that is what truly touched me."

The review also touched upon how Still Alive differs from conventional stand-up sets, as it leans heavily into storytelling rather than only punchlines. This approach, they felt, allows the audience to connect more deeply with the performer.

Growing Buzz Around Still Alive

Samay Raina’s Still Alive has been receiving mixed but strong responses across social media, with many viewers praising its emotional honesty while others debate its format. Despite differing opinions, the special has clearly struck a chord and is being widely discussed.

With celebrities like Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi adding to the conversation, the buzz around the show continues to grow, further cementing its position as one of the most talked-about comedy specials of the moment.