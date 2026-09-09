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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘You Are 28, I’m 38’: Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Back At Rhiya Ahir’s ‘Uncle’ Remark

‘You Are 28, I’m 38’: Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Back At Rhiya Ahir’s ‘Uncle’ Remark

Rhiya Ahir and Shehzad Poonawalla exchanged sharp remarks online after the actor called the BJP leader “Uncle”. Poonawalla responded with jibes about her age, Bigg Boss 20 eviction, Rahul Gandhi, and social media activity.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rhiya Ahir called BJP leader Poonawalla
  • She accused him of interference, impacting her social media reach.
  • Poonawalla disputed age, referencing her IQ, Rahul Gandhi.
  • The public spat involves age, politics, and social media influence.

Actor and social media personality Rhiya Ahir and BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla have engaged in an online exchange after Ahir addressed him as “Uncle” in a video posted on Instagram and X. Ahir accused Poonawalla of interfering in her personal life and claimed his comments had affected her social media reach. Poonawalla responded by disputing her age-related remarks, saying he is 38 while Ahir is 28, and argued that she had misunderstood the context of his earlier post. He also questioned her political associations and made references to Rahul Gandhi, Bigg Boss and her social media activity, escalating the public spat.

Rhiya Ahir Calls Shehzad Poonawalla ‘Uncle’

The exchange began after Rhiya Ahir posted a video responding to a reel by Shehzad Poonawalla. Sharing the video on X, she tagged Poonawalla and wrote, “poo why did you chedo me? Now that you have ruined my algorithm, go accept my collab request on Instagram”

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In the video, Ahir repeatedly referred to Poonawalla as “uncle” and questioned why he was commenting on her personal life. She also claimed that she was not politically affiliated with the names she said had been mentioned in his earlier content. Ahir further alleged that Poonawalla's comments were based on a pre-written narrative and challenged him to provide evidence if he believed she had disrespected the Indian Army or any other institution.

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She also referred to comments allegedly made about her on national television and defended her position, saying she had no intention of being associated with any political figure at this stage.

Shehzad Poonawalla Hits Back

Poonawalla responded to Ahir's post the following day, taking issue with her claim that he was more than twice her age.

“Dearest Rhiya, I’m sure you don’t know about me. That’s ok. After all, your IQ & knowledge match Rahul’s, and we saw that right when you were asked about Vande Mataram… I’m sorry you were kicked out even before you entered the Bigg Boss house. Perhaps you should have known better that Rahul Gandhi can’t win his own elections - aapko kya jitayega,” he wrote.

He then addressed the context of his earlier video, saying Ahir was not the main subject of the post. “Thirdly, the video was on Aarfa - you were incidental - but you know I understand the attention-seeking behaviour,” Poonawalla wrote.

He also took a dig at Ahir's social media activity and referred to a Rs 140 subscription, before returning to the age argument. “And ya: you are 28 - you are not a ‘young girl’ and I’m 38 so technically I’m not twice your age; clearly maths was never your strong point at school)- Anyway, you are confusing me with another 56-year-old- Rahul Gandhi!” he said.

Age Jibes And Political References

Poonawalla ended his response by dismissing the rest of Ahir's remarks and suggesting that she should appear on another podcast. “The rest of your ramblings deserve no attention. Get well soon. Maybe another podcast with Aarfa might help !” he wrote.

The exchange has since drawn attention online, with users reacting to the age-related remarks, political references and the contrasting responses from both sides. Neither side appeared willing to soften their position, turning what began as a response to a social media post into a broader public argument involving politics, television appearances and online influence.

For now, the exchange remains a social media war of words, with both Ahir and Poonawalla putting their respective versions of the dispute before their followers.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What initiated the online exchange between Rhiya Ahir and Shehzad Poonawalla?

The exchange began after Rhiya Ahir posted a video addressing Shehzad Poonawalla as “Uncle”. She accused him of interfering in her personal life and impacting her social media reach.

How did Shehzad Poonawalla respond to Rhiya Ahir's video?

Poonawalla disputed her age claims, stating he is 38 and she is 28. He also clarified that his original video was primarily about

What were Rhiya Ahir's main complaints against Shehzad Poonawalla?

Rhiya Ahir complained that Poonawalla interfered in her personal life and that his comments had affected her social media algorithm. She also denied political affiliations mentioned in his content.

What specific age-related points were made during the dispute?

Rhiya Ahir repeatedly called Poonawalla

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 09 Sep 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shehzad Poonawalla Rahul Gandhi Political Controversy : Rahul Gandhi Bigg Boss 20 Rhiya Ahir Shehzad Poonawalla Social Media Spat Uncle Remark
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