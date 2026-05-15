Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesYuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe

Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe

An FIR has been filed against Yograj Singh in Chandigarh over alleged anti-women remarks in web series ‘Lukkhe’, sparking legal and public backlash.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 15 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yograj Singh faces FIR for alleged derogatory remarks on women.
  • Advocate filed complaint regarding web series Lukkhe dialogues.
  • Punjab Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance.
  • Police directed to investigate and submit detailed report.

A fresh controversy has placed Yograj Singh under scrutiny after an FIR was registered against him in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe. The complaint, filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin, has triggered both legal proceedings and wider debate around representation in digital content.

ALSO READ: Inspector Avinash Director On OTT Fatigue: 'Everything Is The Same, Same Format, Same Formula'

Complaint Lodged, FIR Registered 

The issue escalated when Bhasin formally approached Kanwardeep Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Chandigarh, objecting to certain dialogues delivered by Yograj Singh in the series, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision dealing with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman through words or gestures.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 ‘Raw And Uncut’ OTT Version Streams Overseas, Check Full List Of Graphic Scenes Cut From Theatres

Advocate Raises Concerns Over Remarks And Portrayal

Speaking to IANS, Bhasin expressed concern over the nature of the statements and said they were unexpected from a public personality.

“His (Yograj Singh's) statements are pointed towards women who go out to work and then cook food for the family after returning home. The mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, all of them take care of the family. So I have registered a complaint with the Chandigarh SSP,” he added.

Referring to the police official, he further stated, “She (Chandigarh SSP) is a very able officer because of which she has also been given an extension of one year. I believe that once she listens to the remark, she will immediately take action on it because from the video it is clear that the statement is meant against a woman who is wearing a police uniform.”

Women’s Commission Steps In

The matter has now drawn institutional attention, with the Punjab State Commission for Women taking suo motu cognisance. Chairperson Raj Lali Gill confirmed that the commission reviewed reports of the “objectionable statements” and has directed Punjab Police to investigate the issue, take appropriate action, and submit a detailed report.

Bhasin has also appealed to the Women’s Commission, arguing that the remarks are offensive not just locally but to women across the country.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Yograj Singh recently become involved in?

Yograj Singh is under scrutiny after an FIR was registered against him in Chandigarh for alleged derogatory remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe.

Who filed the complaint against Yograj Singh and what is the basis?

Advocate Ujjval Bhasin filed the complaint, objecting to dialogues delivered by Yograj Singh in the web series Lukkhe that are allegedly derogatory towards women.

What legal action has been taken following the complaint?

An FIR has been registered against Yograj Singh at the Sector 36 police station in Chandigarh under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Has any women's commission taken note of the remarks?

Yes, the Punjab State Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance and directed the Punjab Police to investigate and take appropriate action.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh ENtertainment News Lukkhe Web Series
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe
Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe
Celebrities
Inspector Avinash Director On OTT Fatigue: 'Everything Is The Same, Same Format, Same Formula'
Inspector Avinash Director On OTT Fatigue: 'Everything Is The Same, Same Format, Same Formula'
Celebrities
The Batman Part II Gets Bigger: Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson And More Join Robert Pattinson's Gotham
The Batman Part II Gets Bigger: Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson And More Join Robert Pattinson's Gotham
Celebrities
Drake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN
Drake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojshala Verdict Today: MP High Court to Rule on Hindu, Muslim and Jain Claims
Breaking: NEET Leak Protest Erupts in Lucknow, Students Detained During Demonstration Against NTA
BIG BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, receives grand ceremonial welcome
BIG BREAKING: MP High Court Indore Bench to deliver verdict on Bhojshala dispute today at 2:30 PM
BIG BREAKING: PM Modi receives grand ceremonial welcome in UAE with fighter jet escort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget