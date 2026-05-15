Yuvraj Singh’s Father Yograj Singh Faces FIR Over Misogynistic Dialogue In Prime Video's Lukkhe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yograj Singh faces FIR for alleged derogatory remarks on women.

Advocate filed complaint regarding web series Lukkhe dialogues.

Punjab Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance.

Police directed to investigate and submit detailed report.

A fresh controversy has placed Yograj Singh under scrutiny after an FIR was registered against him in Chandigarh over alleged derogatory remarks about women in the web series Lukkhe. The complaint, filed by advocate Ujjval Bhasin, has triggered both legal proceedings and wider debate around representation in digital content.

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Complaint Lodged, FIR Registered

The issue escalated when Bhasin formally approached Kanwardeep Kaur, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Chandigarh, objecting to certain dialogues delivered by Yograj Singh in the series, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 36 police station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a provision dealing with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman through words or gestures.

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Advocate Raises Concerns Over Remarks And Portrayal

Speaking to IANS, Bhasin expressed concern over the nature of the statements and said they were unexpected from a public personality.

“His (Yograj Singh's) statements are pointed towards women who go out to work and then cook food for the family after returning home. The mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, all of them take care of the family. So I have registered a complaint with the Chandigarh SSP,” he added.

Referring to the police official, he further stated, “She (Chandigarh SSP) is a very able officer because of which she has also been given an extension of one year. I believe that once she listens to the remark, she will immediately take action on it because from the video it is clear that the statement is meant against a woman who is wearing a police uniform.”

Women’s Commission Steps In

Mohali, Punjab: On actor and father of former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Yograj Singh, Punjab State Women’s Commission Raj Lali Gill says, "It is very shameful. The dialogue that has been delivered today is deeply disrespectful and hurts the dignity of every woman. I had great… pic.twitter.com/FJr8MdYyzn — IANS (@ians_india) May 14, 2026

The matter has now drawn institutional attention, with the Punjab State Commission for Women taking suo motu cognisance. Chairperson Raj Lali Gill confirmed that the commission reviewed reports of the “objectionable statements” and has directed Punjab Police to investigate the issue, take appropriate action, and submit a detailed report.

Bhasin has also appealed to the Women’s Commission, arguing that the remarks are offensive not just locally but to women across the country.