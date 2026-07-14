Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts

A shocking confession inside Lock Upp 2 has left both the inmates and the jailers stunned. During a secret-sharing task, contestant Yogesh Rawat admitted that he had shoplifted expensive items from malls despite being financially comfortable. According to him, the acts were committed purely for the thrill and not out of necessity. His revelation immediately prompted strong reactions from Farah Khan and fellow jailer Ram Kapoor, who questioned the message such admissions could send to young viewers. While Yogesh acknowledged his mistake and insisted he no longer engages in such behaviour, the conversation quickly turned into a serious discussion.

Shoplifting Confession

During the task, Yogesh Rawat admitted that he and his friends would sometimes steal items from shopping malls despite having enough money to buy them. Explaining why they did it, he said, "It's not a very sentimental secret. But the thing is, now that we've grown up, we've already earned money in life. We've done everything. But even now... whenever we went to the malls... for a kick... we carry things like this."

When Farah Khan sought clarification by asking, "You mean, stealing?", Yogesh replied, "Yes. Shoplifting." Asked about the value of the items, Yogesh estimated that he had shoplifted goods worth around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Akanksha Choudhary revealed that she had already heard about the incidents through mutual friends, although she was never present when they happened.

Farah Khan And Ram Kapoor React

The confession did not go unchallenged. Ram Kapoor asked Yogesh what message he would like to give his followers after making such a revelation. Initially smiling, Yogesh replied, "If you get caught... first of all... It's nothing like that. Don't do it." Ram immediately interrupted him and said, "Don't smile for the fans, man. Take it seriously."

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When Ram further asked whether what he had done was a good thing, Yogesh admitted, "No, it's not a good thing." He went on to explain that he had realised over time how irresponsible such behaviour was and said people should never be influenced by it. "I would like to tell everyone, this is not a good thing... or get influenced by this," he added.

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Lesson On Responsibility

Farah Khan appreciated Yogesh for being honest but reminded him that shoplifting affects more than just store owners. Addressing him, she said, "Yogesh, we appreciate you giving out your secret. But you have to also think that the salesman there, he has to pay money for the things that are stolen from there."

She further pointed out that an employee's salary could also be affected because of theft. Accepting the criticism, Yogesh acknowledged that he later understood the consequences of his actions and had stopped engaging in such behaviour. As the conversation ended, Farah informed him that one of his lifelines in the game had been used up following the revelation.

What began as a confession meant to reveal a hidden chapter from Yogesh Rawat's past soon became a discussion on accountability. While he admitted his mistake and urged viewers not to follow his example, the moment has emerged as one of the most talked-about revelations on Lock Upp 2.