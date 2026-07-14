During a secret-sharing task in Lock Upp 2, Yogesh Rawat confessed that he had shoplifted expensive items from malls. He admitted to committing these acts purely for the thrill, not out of financial need.
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Yogesh Rawat Reveals He Shoplifted Goods Worth Rs 50,000; Farah Khan Reacts
Lock Upp 2 contestant Yogesh Rawat admitted to shoplifting goods worth nearly Rs 50,000–60,000 for the thrill, prompting strong reactions from Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor. He later acknowledged his mistake and urged viewers not to be influenced by his past actions.
- Contestant Yogesh Rawat admitted shoplifting expensive mall items for thrill.
- Jailers questioned Yogesh's confession, emphasizing responsibility and consequences.
- Yogesh acknowledged his mistake, urging viewers not to follow his example.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Yogesh Rawat confess to doing?
What was the estimated value of the items Yogesh Rawat shoplifted?
Yogesh Rawat estimated that he had shoplifted goods worth around Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. He acknowledged his mistake and stated he no longer engages in such behavior.
How did Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor react to Yogesh Rawat's confession?
Both Farah Khan and Ram Kapoor reacted strongly, questioning the message such admissions could send to young viewers. Farah also reminded Yogesh that shoplifting affects store employees and their salaries.
What was the consequence for Yogesh Rawat in the game after his confession?
Following his revelation, Farah Khan informed Yogesh Rawat that one of his lifelines in the game had been used up. This was the immediate consequence within the Lock Upp 2 context.
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