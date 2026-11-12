'Yes Dear' Actor Anthony Clark Dies At 62 After Pneumonia Complications; Co-Star Pays Tribute

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anthony Clark, Yes Dear actor, died at 62.

Co-star Mike O'Malley confirmed death; pneumonia complications.

O'Malley shared emotional tribute, remembering Clark's unique humor.

Clark famously played Greg Warner, retiring after Yes Dear.

American actor Anthony Clark, best known for playing Greg Warner in the popular sitcom Yes Dear, has died at the age of 62. The actor passed away on Tuesday, with his co-star Mike O'Malley confirming the news through an emotional Instagram post. O'Malley, who played a parallel lead in the sitcom, shared a photograph with Clark and remembered him as someone whose humour could make people laugh effortlessly. He also recalled watching Clark perform stand-up comedy before they became friends. According to reports, the actor died following complications from pneumonia.

Mike O'Malley Pays Tribute To Anthony Clark

Announcing his co-star's death on Instagram, Mike O'Malley shared memories of their friendship and recalled how much he admired Clark even before they worked together.

In his post, O'Malley wrote, "Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection, we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique, one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations, and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing. I was a fan before I was a friend."

O'Malley also revealed that he had spoken to Clark around three weeks before his death. During their conversation, the late actor had him laughing just as he always did.

Sharing memories from their time on Yes Dear, O'Malley added, "Attached are some snapshots from our last episode of Yes Dear, which ended twenty years ago after 122 episodes. He invested his money well and essentially retired after we wrapped. Rest in peace, Tony (sic)."

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Anthony Clark's Cause Of Death

According to reports, Anthony Clark died due to complications arising from pneumonia. He was 62 at the time of his death. The news has brought attention to the actor's career and his contribution to American television, particularly his work on Yes Dear.

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Anthony Clark's TV Shows And Films

Anthony Clark became widely recognised for playing Greg Warner in the sitcom Yes Dear, which ran for six seasons and concluded after 122 episodes. Apart from the sitcom, he appeared in television shows such as Boston Common and Soul Man. His film credits included Dogfight, The Thing Called Love and My Uncle Rafael, among others.

Following the end of Yes Dear, Clark largely stepped away from acting and chose to retire from the entertainment industry. The actor is survived by memories of his work across television and films, as well as the laughter he brought to audiences and colleagues.