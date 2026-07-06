Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa delivered one of the season's most dramatic moments when Shilpa Shinde entered the house as a new inmate. Before the contestants knew she was about to join them, they were asked to discuss a trending topic about a television actress who admitted years later that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against her producer. As the debate unfolded, Shilpa watched every reaction from a separate room. Once she entered the house, the discussion continued, with several contestants directly questioning her about the controversy and her decision to later work with the same producer again.

Shilpa Shinde Watches Inmates React

As part of the show's daily discussion task, contestants were shown the prompt: "Popular TV actress ne 10 saal baad admit kiya ki unhone apne producer par jhootha sexual harassment case kiya tha." Akanksha Chamola was the first to identify the actress as Shilpa Shinde, triggering a heated debate inside the jail. Sunita Ahuja questioned her motives, saying, "Jhoot bolke maybe she wanted to come into media aur something."

Harshad Chopda highlighted the consequences of such allegations, stating, "Ye ilzam hi kaafi hai, case na bhi ho toh duniya hi aapko gaad deti hai. Aap ghar se niklenge kaise? Imagine your wife, your kids, how will you face them? Aapke dost katne lag jate hain." Pamela Serena also criticised the situation after learning Shilpa had later worked with the same producer again, saying, "Koi sharam nahi hai iss ladki mein." Meanwhile, Shilpa watched the entire discussion from another room before her entry. Smiling, she reacted, "Ohh God... kahan bhej rahe hain mujhe?"

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During the discussion, Shreya Kalra claimed, "Because the producer was not giving her the money she deserved for her work, and she had no way out to take the money, so she did that, and she herself has admitted that." Yogesh Rawat and Shivang also criticised Shilpa's actions before Riteish Deshmukh officially introduced her as the newest inmate.

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Shilpa Explains Her Side

Following the introductions, Harshad Chopda questioned Shilpa about why she later chose to work again with the same producer. Responding to him, Shilpa said, "Main kisi achhe insaan par nahi karungi. Mere paas koi raasta nahi chhoda tha." When asked why she admitted the truth only after nearly a decade, she replied, "10 saal baad isiliye bola kyunki marne ke pehle apne hisse ka sach bolna tha."Madhuri then asked why she had not approached the High Court, to which Shilpa answered, "Koi mere side nahi tha, kahin bhi chalne ko."

Ram Kapoor also questioned her decision to work with the same producer again. Explaining her reasoning, Shilpa said, "Yeh Chanakya Neeti hai. Unhe pata hai ki main galat insaan nahi hoon."

Reactions Continue Inside The House

Even after the interaction, discussions about Shilpa continued among the contestants. Speaking privately to Sufi Motiwala inside their cell, Akanksha Choudhury remarked that Shilpa gave her "cartoon energy." Sufi responded, "Bro, she is very harmful. Agar paise ke liye woh jhoothe allegations laga sakti hai, toh game jeetne ke liye she can do anything." Akanksha later observed that the housemates had quickly changed their attitude towards the new inmate.

She said, "Sab chaat rahe hain Shilpa Shinde ki. Abhi sab against mein the ki galat kiya hai, abhi number badhane ke liye chaat rahe hain." Shilpa Shinde's arrival has already reshaped the atmosphere inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. From watching contestants criticise her before entering to defending her own decisions face-to-face, Episode 8 ended with sharp disagreements and changing alliances, setting the stage for more confrontations in the days ahead.