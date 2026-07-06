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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Yeh Chanakya Neeti Hai': Shilpa Shinde On Working Again With Producer After False Sexual Harassment Case

'Yeh Chanakya Neeti Hai': Shilpa Shinde On Working Again With Producer After False Sexual Harassment Case

Shilpa Shinde's entry into Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa sparked immediate drama after contestants unknowingly criticised her past controversy before she entered.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Contestants debated a TV actress's past false harassment claims.
  • Shilpa Shinde then entered Lock Upp, facing direct questions.
  • She defended her actions, citing
  • Her arrival ignited house drama, altering contestant dynamics.

Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa delivered one of the season's most dramatic moments when Shilpa Shinde entered the house as a new inmate. Before the contestants knew she was about to join them, they were asked to discuss a trending topic about a television actress who admitted years later that she had filed a false sexual harassment case against her producer. As the debate unfolded, Shilpa watched every reaction from a separate room. Once she entered the house, the discussion continued, with several contestants directly questioning her about the controversy and her decision to later work with the same producer again.

Shilpa Shinde Watches Inmates React

As part of the show's daily discussion task, contestants were shown the prompt: "Popular TV actress ne 10 saal baad admit kiya ki unhone apne producer par jhootha sexual harassment case kiya tha." Akanksha Chamola was the first to identify the actress as Shilpa Shinde, triggering a heated debate inside the jail. Sunita Ahuja questioned her motives, saying, "Jhoot bolke maybe she wanted to come into media aur something."

Harshad Chopda highlighted the consequences of such allegations, stating, "Ye ilzam hi kaafi hai, case na bhi ho toh duniya hi aapko gaad deti hai. Aap ghar se niklenge kaise? Imagine your wife, your kids, how will you face them? Aapke dost katne lag jate hain." Pamela Serena also criticised the situation after learning Shilpa had later worked with the same producer again, saying, "Koi sharam nahi hai iss ladki mein." Meanwhile, Shilpa watched the entire discussion from another room before her entry. Smiling, she reacted, "Ohh God... kahan bhej rahe hain mujhe?"

ALSO READ | Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor Admits He Had ‘Too Many Affairs To Count’ Before Marrying Gautami Kapoor

During the discussion, Shreya Kalra claimed, "Because the producer was not giving her the money she deserved for her work, and she had no way out to take the money, so she did that, and she herself has admitted that." Yogesh Rawat and Shivang also criticised Shilpa's actions before Riteish Deshmukh officially introduced her as the newest inmate.

ALSO READ | Harshad Chopda Called 'Homophobic' By Internet As Lock Upp 2 Conversation With Shreya Kalra Sparks Debate

Shilpa Explains Her Side

Following the introductions, Harshad Chopda questioned Shilpa about why she later chose to work again with the same producer. Responding to him, Shilpa said, "Main kisi achhe insaan par nahi karungi. Mere paas koi raasta nahi chhoda tha." When asked why she admitted the truth only after nearly a decade, she replied, "10 saal baad isiliye bola kyunki marne ke pehle apne hisse ka sach bolna tha."Madhuri then asked why she had not approached the High Court, to which Shilpa answered, "Koi mere side nahi tha, kahin bhi chalne ko."

Ram Kapoor also questioned her decision to work with the same producer again. Explaining her reasoning, Shilpa said, "Yeh Chanakya Neeti hai. Unhe pata hai ki main galat insaan nahi hoon."

Reactions Continue Inside The House

Even after the interaction, discussions about Shilpa continued among the contestants. Speaking privately to Sufi Motiwala inside their cell, Akanksha Choudhury remarked that Shilpa gave her "cartoon energy." Sufi responded, "Bro, she is very harmful. Agar paise ke liye woh jhoothe allegations laga sakti hai, toh game jeetne ke liye she can do anything." Akanksha later observed that the housemates had quickly changed their attitude towards the new inmate.

She said, "Sab chaat rahe hain Shilpa Shinde ki. Abhi sab against mein the ki galat kiya hai, abhi number badhane ke liye chaat rahe hain." Shilpa Shinde's arrival has already reshaped the atmosphere inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. From watching contestants criticise her before entering to defending her own decisions face-to-face, Episode 8 ended with sharp disagreements and changing alliances, setting the stage for more confrontations in the days ahead.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

What major event happened in Episode 8 of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Shilpa Shinde entered the Lock Upp house as a new inmate. Before her entry, contestants discussed a controversy involving a TV actress, which was later revealed to be about Shilpa herself.

What was the controversy Shilpa Shinde was questioned about?

Shilpa Shinde was questioned about admitting she filed a false sexual harassment case against her producer. Her decision to later work with the same producer was also a point of criticism.

Why did Shilpa Shinde say she worked with the producer again after the allegations?

Shilpa stated she had

Why did Shilpa Shinde wait 10 years to admit the truth about the case?

She explained that she wanted to speak her truth

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 09:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Riteish Deshmukh Harshad Chopra Sunita Ahuja Sufi Motiwala Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa
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