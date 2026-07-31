Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KRK criticized Yash's portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana trailer.

KRK questioned Yash's voice, Hindi delivery, and screen presence.

Yash's fans defended his performance against KRK's criticism.

Ramayana Part 1 releases Diwali 2026; Yash's role debated.

Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has criticised Yash’s portrayal of Ravana in the recently released trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Taking to X on July 31, KRK called Yash a “bad actor” and questioned his voice, Hindi delivery and screen presence as the king of Lanka. His comments quickly triggered reactions from Yash’s fans, many of whom defended the KGF star and argued that his performance stands out in the trailer. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana has already generated anticipation, with its first part scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release in India.

KRK Criticises Yash’s Ravana

The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana has sparked discussion around its cast and characters, with Yash’s Ravana becoming one of the biggest talking points. KRK, known for sharing outspoken film reviews and opinions on social media, has now questioned the actor’s portrayal of the mythological character.

Sharing his reaction on X, KRK wrote, "After watching the trailer of #RAMAYYANA, I can say that @TheNameIsYash is a very bad actor. He speaks like a girl, while playing the role of #Ravana! If he can’t speak Hindi properly, then somebody else could have dubbed his voice. He doesn’t know at all how to carry himself in the role of Ravana."

After watching trailer of #RAMAYYANA, I can say that @TheNameIsYash is a very bad actor. He speaks like a girl, while playing role of #Ravana! If he can’t speak Hindi properly, then somebody else could have dubbed his voice. He doesn’t know at all, how to carry himself in the… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 31, 2026

KRK’s post focused on Yash’s voice, Hindi diction and mannerisms, with the self-styled critic making it clear that he was not impressed by what he saw in the trailer.

Yash Fans Hit Back At KRK

KRK’s remarks quickly drew a response from Yash’s supporters on social media. Several users disagreed with his assessment and defended the actor’s look and performance as Ravana. One user wrote, "A soft voice doesn’t mean someone looks like a girl. So, by your own logic, Ranbir has a manly voice but looks like a girl? Interesting conclusion, KRK!"

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Another commented, "No sir! In #RAMAYYANA #Yash is the one who steals the show; Ravana and language are not the barrier there, as well as action always speaks louder than the languages." Other reactions included, "After watching #Ramayana trailer, Yash looks like Ravana." Another fan said, "Bhai he’s a South Indian, so he has that accent."

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KRK’s negative opinion also became a subject of jokes, with one user posting, "KRK ka negative review, matlab Movie blockbuster." Another wrote, "now I understand. Why no one cares about you and your review." At the same time, one social media user urged producer Namit Malhotra to consider the criticism, writing, "please take this point seriously. Yash's voice needs Hindi dubbing for the Ravana character."

Ramayana Set For Diwali 2026 Release

Ramayana is being made as a two-part live-action epic. The first instalment follows Lord Rama’s life in Ayodhya, his exile into the forest with Sita and Lakshman, and the chain of events leading to Sita’s abduction by Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, while Sai Pallavi has been cast as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Sheeba Chadha, among others. With the trailer already generating intense discussion, Yash’s Ravana has become one of the most debated elements of the film. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026.