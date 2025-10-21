Yash’s Diwali Video Goes Viral As Kids Ayra And Yatharv Win Fans With Their Cute Dance Moves

Kannada superstar Yash and his wife, former actor Radhika Pandit, delighted fans on Monday evening with a heartwarming Diwali video shared on Instagram. While the couple’s festive wishes melted hearts, it was their children — Ayra and Yatharv — who completely stole the show with their spontaneous and adorable dance moves.

Yash’s Kids Steal the Show in Festive Video

The video opens with Yash, Radhika, Ayra, and Yatharv seated around a beautifully lit coffee table, glowing lamps forming a warm festive backdrop. Together, the family greets fans with a cheerful “Happy Diwali.”

In his caption, Yash wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Deepavali.” But soon after the greetings, the real highlight unfolds — Ayra and Yatharv jump up in excitement, bursting into a joyful dance as their parents exchange smiles and laughter.

The endearing family moment quickly caught fans’ attention. Actor Samyuktha Hegde commented, “Sooo cuteeee 🧿 Happy Deepawali,” while Akshay Oberoi wrote, “Happy Diwali, Boss. Love to you and Radhika.”

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis, calling the kids “adorable” and “the sweetest.”

One fan wrote, “Awww you guys are having such a joyful Diwali, post some pictures too,” while another added, “Ayra’s voice is so sweet.”

Yash and Radhika’s Enduring Love Story

Yash and Radhika’s story began in 2007 on the sets of the TV show Nanda Gokula, where they first met and became close friends. Over the years, friendship blossomed into love, though the couple kept their relationship private. Speculations intensified after their 2014 hit Mr and Mrs Ramachari, their third film together.

The couple got engaged in Goa in August 2016 and tied the knot in Bengaluru later that December. They welcomed daughter Ayra in 2018 and son Yatharv in 2019.

Radhika was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana, while Yash rose to pan-India fame with his blockbuster KGF films (2018 and 2022). The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming projects — Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana, which he is also co-producing.