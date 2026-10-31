'You Are A Bad Person': Yash Reveals Son's Shocking Reaction To His Ravana Look For 'Ramayana'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He advised son against idolizing Ravana's on-screen persona.

Yash is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres this Diwali. However, his transformation into the iconic antagonist left his young son with an unexpected reaction.

Yash recently opened up about how his children reacted after watching him as Ravana in the film. The actor revealed that his son was particularly shocked to see his father playing a character who is traditionally regarded as the villain in the story.

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Yash Recalls Son's Reaction After Seeing Him As Ravana

According to IANS, Yash shared that his son was surprised after understanding the story of the Ramayana and seeing his father portray Ravana. The little one reportedly struggled to separate his father's real-life identity from the character he was playing on screen.

Recalling the moment, Yash said, "My son knows who his father is. But now that he has understood the story of the Ramayana, he was shocked. He said, 'No, you are a bad person. How can you do this?"

Yash also revealed that he sat down with his son to explain the difference between admiring an actor's performance and considering the character he portrays as an ideal. The actor explained that although Ravana is depicted as a powerful, grand and influential figure, Lord Ram represents the values that people should follow in their lives.

He reportedly told his son that Lord Ram is the central figure whose ideals should be followed. Yash also explained that lasting victory comes from embracing the values of Lord Ram and the path of righteousness.

The actor further told his son that he could cheer for him as an actor while watching the film in theatres, but should not mistake Ravana's character for someone to look up to in real life.

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About Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Yash will portray Ravana, while Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil in important roles.

The ambitious project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5. The film has already generated considerable anticipation among audiences, with its advance bookings and premiere screenings adding to the excitement surrounding its release.