Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the box office, rewriting records and reshaping benchmarks for Indian cinema. As the film surpassed Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language, industry heavyweights have begun acknowledging the historic achievement. Among them is Yash Raj Films, which publicly lauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar and his team for the milestone.

YRF Congratulates Dhurandhar Makers for Historic Feat

On Wednesday, Aditya Chopra’s production house Yash Raj Films shared a congratulatory note on its official Instagram handle, celebrating the unprecedented success of Dhurandhar. The message hailed the film as a landmark moment rather than just a commercial triumph.

The note read, “DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” acknowledging the scale of the achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Praise for Aditya Dhar and the Entire Team

The appreciation post went beyond numbers, singling out director Aditya Dhar for his creative vision and leadership. YRF highlighted the director’s storytelling approach and commitment to quality as key reasons behind the film’s success.

The note further stated, **“As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence,”** praising both on-screen and behind-the-scenes contributors.

Ranveer Singh responded emotionally to the recognition in the comments section, writing, “My beloved Alma Mater (red and white heart emoji) only ever wanted to make you proud.”

Breaking Records in India and Overseas

Dhurandhar has been dominating both domestic and international markets. Last week, it overtook Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in North America. As per Sacnilk, the film collected over $17.50 million in the region, edging past Pathaan’s $17.49 million total.

The makers have also confirmed that Dhurandhar crossed Pushpa 2’s Hindi-language lifetime collection of ₹821 crore, cementing its status as the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language. While Pushpa 2 earned significantly more through its multi-language releases, Dhurandhar achieved the feat solely through one language version.

Inside the World of Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is the first part of a planned two-film franchise. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza, an Indian intelligence operative who penetrates Lyari’s criminal-political nexus in Pakistan as part of a covert anti-terror mission. The narrative blends fiction with real-life geopolitical incidents, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Released on December 5, 2025, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has earned over ₹781.75 crore in India and crossed ₹1200 crore globally. The sequel is scheduled for release in March this year.